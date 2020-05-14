With many of the island’s non-essential businesses closed and Guam’s public health emergency extends into its third month, conventional athletes are left hoping that social isolation mandates ease and sports can return to normal.

For esports athletes, the shadow warriors, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't slowed them down one bit. Instead, amid the economic downturn and a seemingly endless bandwidth supply, gamers are able to log more hours than ever before. But, more time to sport, electronic or otherwise, often means more injuries. Instead of torn ligaments, sprains, concussions, and broken bones, these new-age esports athletes struggle with repetitive-motion ailments: tendonitis and carpal tunnel syndrome.

“There’s this whole stigma that people are, ‘oh, man, esports isn’t an actual thing. You’re just playing video games. There’s nothing hard about it,’” said Brian Servino, echoing the non-gaming community's all-too-familiar comment. “It’s the same thing as playing an actual, physical sport. There is still that physically to it."

For Servino, the only thing that separates the electronic and brick-and-mortar sporting worlds is all in the mind.

“There is the mental game," he said. "That’s what makes it so different from other sports. … "There are the layers to everything that you do, everything that you play. That’s what makes it so different.”

Before the pandemic, Servino had been interning at a local radio station and learning a new trade. Now, forced into quarantine, the 21-year-old George Washington High School graduate devotes some of his time to commentating on Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Esports League competition. Earlier this month, GDOE ISA launched its first-ever competitive gaming league and announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its jumping-off platform.

Servino, placed No. 5, in the island’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate power-rankings, is excited to be a part of the new sports movement.

There are “so many newcomers that are coming to this game," Servino said.

Servino, who has played every iteration of Smash Bros., has dedicated a lifetime to leveling up and has the battle scars to prove it. For the past several months, he has been experiencing pain in his left hand and his training has suffered.

“I, myself, have taken a break because of recent, little problems with my hand, as of late,” said Servino, who’s gaming experience has dwindled to six hours every other day. “I’ve been taking a break to make sure to keep myself nice and healthy, … so I can come back to it strong again.”

Servino, unable to compete as often as he would like, stays immersed in the sport, consumed with becoming a better gamer.

“I am so hard-focused on it,” he said. “Even if I’m not playing the game, I watch videos just to see what else I can do with the game.

“I don’t really practice any other games besides this one."

Servino, yet to be clinically diagnosed, is waiting to see a doctor until he feels it's safe to leave his house.

“I haven’t been able to get in for that, as of yet,” he said. “It might be tendonitis. It might be carpal tunnel syndrome. It’s one of the two. …

“I used to play more hours … because I had no restraint as to how much time I could put in.”

Whether it’s hours of typing at a computer desk, scanning groceries, competing in traditional sports, or competitive gaming, repetitive-motion injuries can be quite serious and need to be addressed. Treatments, ranging from rest to surgery, can be frustrating, costly, and painful.

Servino, while he waits to make an appointment, has incorporated stretching, proper posture, and more-comfortable ways of holding his controller.

“Ever since the whole thing happened, with my hand, I have been taking care of it,” he said. “I have been doing stretches, which is something that people not just in regular sports would do, but people in esports need to do, too."

It was important to figure out how to hold my controller, and how to sit, he said.

“All of these things matter so much,” he added.

When you’re sitting down, you have to sit down straight, he said.

“You have to make sure that you properly stretch before you play and after you play," he said.

Servino, turning his focus inward, realized his desire to became a better gamer had caused him to take too many risks, and as his level increased, so did the pain.

“At first, there is a bit of pain in your hands,” he said. … “It’s almost like, you don’t feel anything else except the pain in your hands, for a little bit. ...

“It just feels more numb around my thumb area - in my palm.”