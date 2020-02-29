Interscholastic Sports Association welcomes back Guam High, DoDEA

A day after the Department of Defense Education Activity pulled its schools out of sports competition and then changed its mind, it was welcomed back into the Interscholastic Sports Association on Friday.

“With the region going through so much anxiety because of COVID-19, I understand the confusion and concern that led to DoDEA's decision and also its reversal,” said Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez. “With that being said, I don’t think we need to make it worse by letting students bear the brunt of decisions outside their school’s control.”

The Guam High School Panthers and Southern High School Dolphins softball teams on Thursday were supposed to play a winners bracket game in Santa Rita but, earlier that day, DoDEA withdrew from all local sports competitions.

“Until further notice, due (to) the safety concerns of all our students, involving the Corona Virus (COVID-19) in DODEA, Guam schools we will be postponing all outside of school extracurricular activities...We will reevaluate on a week-by-week basis,” Guam High Principal Jason Sheedy said on the school’s FaceBook page.

On behalf of the Guam High softball team, DoDEA Community Superintendent Gail Wiley appealed to Fernandez, according to a GDOE ISA news release.

Winning the appeal, the game has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at Southern High.

“The ISA league is primarily about promoting our young people, so we should support all of our athletes in having the opportunity to complete their season,” Fernandez said.