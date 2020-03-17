With Sunday's news that the island had three confirmed coronavirus cases, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero shut down all non-essential government agencies and Guam's public schools. With the island reeling, the sports community also took a hit as numerous cancellations and postponements began to filter through.

Both of the interscholastic organizations issued releases within the first 24 hours effectively halting all athletic events for the island's public and private middle and high schools.

On Sunday evening, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam issued a press release regarding the cancellation and postponement of sports-related activities through March 21, until further notice.

"At the end of the day, we're all subject to the rules and guidelines set forth by our government with regards to COVID-19," said IIAAG president Terry Debold, adding he will offer more news after the organization's special board meeting scheduled for later today.

He reiterated the priority for safety for all of its athletes.

"As much as it pains us to affect the memorable interscholastic experiences of our students, their safety and welfare is our foremost concern," said Debold.

Early Monday morning, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association did the same, suspending all sports related events and activities – which include practices, tryouts and schedule games.

According to ISA acting sports program coordinator Al Garrido, all practices, games and meetings concerning the Interscholastic Sports Association will be shut down until further notice or pending guidance from the governor or public health.

There are no exceptions, Garrido said.

He said he expects more information to be released in the next few days.

For now, Garrido is encouraging student athletes to practice all current guidelines to help protect themselves and their families against the spread of the virus.

Safety is top priority, Garrido reiterated.

Both leagues will spend the week addressing the situation and will release more information when available.

While disappointed with the decision, Southern High coach Jessilyn Balajadia said she wasn't surprised by the news when the confirmed cases came through.

The Southern High softball team, which was scheduled to play the Academy of Our Lady of Guam for the championship, was on a mission all season, systematically knocking down opponents.

Academy advanced, gaining the right to play the unbeaten Dolphins after knocking back the George Washington High School Geckos 10-8 Thursday evening in a game that went all seven innings and the winner undetermined till the final out. Their championship meeting was set for today with the Cougars hoping to force an "if" game to set up a winner-take-all championship against the Dolphin powerhouse.

However, that meeting will not happen today, with a good chance that it may never come to fruition.

"With everything going on right now, I can say that I doubt we’ll even get to compete for the championship," Balajadia said. "(The) question is who will get to be the queens of the diamond this school year?"

She expressed her frustration for her girls and the cancellation earlier in the playoffs when Guam High didn't play because of COVID concerns.

"My girls have worked hard all season for this," she said. "They’ve come out first place in regular season and managed to work their way up to the championship game pending the winner from the losers bracket ... so the wait is pretty frustrating especially (with) all the dilemma Guam High caused."

If it was based on record, Balajadia said her team deserves it hands down.

"Stats kind of make it obvious," she said. "Southern – first place during round robin and undefeated (in playoffs)."

For now, Balajadia said, the focus is on staying safe. But, she's hopeful that her team will get a championship award of some sort.

"My girls deserve some kind of recognization for their hard work all season," she said.

Despite the disappointment, Balajadia was pragmatic about the decision and supportive of what needed to happen to keep students safe.

"Although it’s not fair for my girls or the other teams to stop all sports activities, I support ISA, GDOE and the governor's decisions in shutting down all activities due to COVID-19," she said. "The safety of students' health is most important."