Halfway through the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam girls soccer season, nobody has beaten the Guam High School Panthers (2-0-2), but the Notre Dame High School Royals (1-1-2) have come the closest.

Last month, when the two powerhouses squared off, the Panthers and Royals played to a 1-1 tie. In Monday afternoon’s second meeting, doubling the offensive output, the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

In a very evenly played game, the Panthers and Royals split the time of possession and shot-on-goal opportunities. Despite the unwavering level of play, the Royals spent most of the game, played at Guam High in Agana Heights, playing catch-up.

Fourteen minutes in, breaking the scoreless tie, Guam High right winger Zoie Terrill beat the defense and launched a shot from an extreme angle that was blocked by Royals goalkeeper Arriah Arceo. The shot hit the goalpost and caromed back in front of the goal. As the ball bounced two yards away from the goal, the Panthers’ Giselle Dahlia sent a point-blank shot into the back of the net.

Thirteen minutes later, Notre Dame’s Kalle Damian notched the game at 1-all, sending a well-timed shot past Panthers goalkeeper Mia Velazquez.

“It was definitely a tough game,” Damian said. “They have a lot of good players. So we just needed to keep working as a team and trust each other and just focus on our playing and not worry about anything else.”

Damian said her goal was made possible because she listened to her coach. With coach Sam San Gil barking orders from the bench and sharing his wisdom at halftime, he provided the goal-scoring recipe — a pinch of opportunity and a pound of hustle.

“Whenever they had a goal kick, most of the time, it was a short pass in front,” Damian said. “So my coach was telling me that I should force them toward the goal, so that I could win the ball and take my shot. And that's what happened.”

With both teams unrelenting, the Panthers' Nykale Penn dribbled through coverage, and, from 30 yards out, drilled a shot that tattooed the crossbar. Knotted at 1-all, the Panthers kept coming. Terrill, dead set on taking advantage of a slow defense, took a shot on goal, but Arceo made the save.

Although the missed opportunities were adding up, the Panthers didn't stay dry for long.

After the intermission, the Panthers wasted little time regaining the lead. In the 42nd minute, taking advantage of a Royals' defensive lapses, Terrill passed cross-field to Penn, who tapped a pass to Ryley Munoz. From 20 yards out and to the right, Munoz blasted a shot past Arceo.

Despite being in an all-too-familiar position, trailing the Panthers, the Royals remained relentless.

On a corner kick, Kelsi Gumataotao rifled a shot toward Razaiyah Quiambao. With a clear look at the goal, Quiambao sailed a shot about 12 inches over the crossbar. With a huge smile and a couple of stomps on the artificial turf, she knew she missed a golden opportunity.

“As long as we keep going, keep our heads up, the game is always 0-0,” said ND’s Maya Iriarte. “Honestly, as long as we keep at it, anything can happen.”

And, anything did.

Once again, the Royals trailed. But not for long. Eight minutes after Munoz’s goal, Iriarte scored the equalizer. From 30 yards out, the junior rifled a shot past replacement goalkeeper Janai Pierce.

“Every time the ball comes out, if nobody's in front of you, always try it. Take a shot,” Iriarte said. “Honestly, you never know if the ball is going to go in, if the wind is going to hit it. Anything can happen. So I always just go for it.”

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Arceo came up big again. As Penn charged the net, the goalkeeper dropped to her knees, scooped up the ball and made another timely save.