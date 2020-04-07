While everyone could see the signs rolling downhill, there was still hope among the high school athletes that there would be an interscholastic sports season.

However, with the island's continued fight against COVID-19 dominating the news and the confirmed cases climbing, it seemed almost a done deal that there would be no sports. The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam canceled their season a week ago.

On Monday, the Guam Department of Education chose to cancel the rest of the school year in line with the governor's announcement Sunday to extend the island's state of emergency from April 13 to May 5. Keeping with that line of thought for the island's public safety, GDOE' s Interscholastic Sports Association Board of Control followed up with an announcement of its own to cancel all middle and high school sports for the remainder of the year.

The decision was not easy, said GDOE superintendent Jon Fernandez.

“I know our seniors were waiting all year for this last chance to put on a uniform and represent their school,” said Fernandez. “I support the Board’s choice given the health and safety situation facing our island.”

ISA League Director Al Garrido said it was a tough choice, but one that had to be done.

“The Board of Control waited for as long as possible before it had to make a decision. We drafted weekend tournaments and discussed a shortened summer league,” Garrido said. "Many ideas were considered on behalf of our students. We want them to know that our heart aches for them.”

Athletes and coaches react to the news

Senior Frencine Villena said she was "really heartbroken" to miss her final season of soccer.

"For me, this would have been my last time playing soccer so I wanted to give it all the blood, sweat, and energy I had left for it," said the Dededo resident who also plays volleyball and basketball. "Being a goalie isn’t always easy, but I fell in love with it since I started doing it my freshman year. Considering that soccer isn’t my No. 1 sport, I always want to give it the same amount of effort as I would with volleyball and basketball."

Okkodo High senior Franklin Tindugan had similar sentiments.

"I’ve been working so hard for this final season of mine and for it to be cancelled is disappointing," said Tindugan, who normally runs track. "But ... it's better off this way so that we don't put other people's lives in danger."

Now, Tindugan, who enlisted with the U.S. Marines, said he is looking forward to a new chapter in his life.

"I'm going to try my best to ... become something bigger than what I am now," he said.

Several coaches and athletes expressed their disappointment with the news, admitting they held out hope, but understood this was the best for the island.

"I fully understand the measures our leadership had to take to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes," said Okkodo coach Ruel Estoy. "It's just heart breaking to know that most of the players, especially the seniors, wanted their time to play and to prove themselves after all their efforts but they wont be able to."

For Southern High's athletes, the school feels like it's been dealt a double whammy. First, the Tuninos' girls softball team, which rampaged through the season to finish undefeated, was unable to play in its championship game. And, now, none of the Dolphins will get to play in any fourth-quarter sport, said Southern High teacher and coach Ray Lujan.

When asked to share his sentiments, he said, "I'm trying to find the words myself, quite a number of them have been waiting for volleyball season."

Tiyan High coach Rod Pama expressed similar sentiments, adding the athletes "understand the severity of this health crisis, so they are are keeping themselves safe and practicing social isolation."

The seniors are saddened, he said, but they are praying for summer leagues and tournaments to showcase their skills and growth.

All of the athletes and coaches interviewed said the leadership had no choice, when faced with the island's health emergency. All agreed it was the right move, but admitted to their disappointment, expressing hope that once the island beats COVID-19, sports play can return to normal.

What does the future hold for ISA

That idea of summer league play or smaller jamboree-style tournaments seems to fall in line with ISA's goals moving forward.

According to the release, the ISA Board of Control will hold a meeting later this month to discuss the closing out of 3rd quarter sports and the possibility of a summer league or an esports league.

"We want to give our students that glimmer of hope while also being realistic. Projections indicate that we need a combined effort and strong mindset to flatten this curve – GDOE will do its part,” Fernandez said. “At this point, it is imperative that we protect our community first. That is our highest priority.”