As the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam enters its second week of fourth quarter sports competitions, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association has hit a snag.

The GDOE ISA football season, historically a first quarter sport but switched to the fourth quarter because of equipment issues, has been postponed another week. Instead of hitting the gridiron this weekend, opening night has been moved to March 31.

There appear to be several issues for the postponement, but safety for student-athletes is at the forefront.

“My principal, Rita Flores, is on top of this and getting the Board of Control together to address the safety concerns and other issues,” said Okkodo High School football coach Angel Calugay.

An unnamed but verified source, with firsthand knowledge of the situation, told The Guam Daily Post that a correlated issue led to the delay. Apparently, the practice start date got pushed back one week, reducing the amount of training before the start of the season. The source also told the Post that some of the equipment ordered was incorrect, namely, pads sized for youth, not high school athletes.

“Due to safety concerns and practice time, football has been delayed one week,” ISA director Marv Linder stated in a press release. “Football will begin next weekend, due to proms, Songfest and Special Olympics. A new schedule will be sent out later today.”

Despite the delay in the one sport, both boys volleyball and girls softball, cornerstones of the GDOE ISA lineup, are set to begin March 28. The final sport on the GDOE ISA calendar, paddling, will hit the waters – no fooling – April 1.

IIAAG boys volleyball and bowling are in their second week of competition. Private school girls soccer, the last of that league to hit the pitch, is also underway.