Interscholastic sports are back on and the schedules are out for the two high school leagues on island.

While athletes and coaches admit to being happy, there’s a wariness tempering their reaction with the on-again, off-again executive orders that could change the direction of school sports - literally - in 24 hours.

Several hundred athletes had been working hard, day in and day out, gearing up for a season, But, the recent uptick into triple-digit numbers of positive cases prompted the cancellation of face-to-face instruction and interscholastic sports a few weeks ago.

Things are back, albeit with more than a few constraints for athletes playing in Guam Department of Education’s Interscholastic Sports Association and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam.

“Honestly, I think the excitement has kind of worn off. I think many of them are more wary. The on-again-off-again, so much divisiveness throughout the community,” said IIAAG President Terry Debold. “I am absolutely positive that (coaches) have heard a player ask ‘Really, coach, do you think they're really gonna let us play?’”

He put the blame on the adults for the rollercoaster ride that island students have been on.

“I think the adult community really needs to start behaving like grown-ups and stop indirectly traumatizing our kids,” he said.

But, his fingers are crossed, he said, adding he’s fully confident in the protocols put in place to protect the athletes and coaches.

Like his public school counterpart, Marv Linder, both organizations have put together stringent protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Please remember that the safety of the athletes, coaches, and spectators will be our first concern. Masks, vaccination requirements and strict guidelines will be required in all ISA league games,” said Linder, who is ISA’s acting coordinator.

Both credited their respective boards for countless hours spent ensuring athletes will get a season.

“ISA is going to do their best for everyone involved,” Linder said. “ISA athletic directors have met every week since July working on guidelines and plans for a safe return of sports. Their hard work is why we are ready and prepared for sports to begin. I appreciate everything they do for ISA and their respective schools.”

Emphasizing their commitment to athletes, Linder asked for patience from everyone involved.

“This is not going to be a normal sports year. Seasons may be shortened so all sports can be supported,” he said.

The key might be fluidity, something both organizations are cognizant of.

Currently, all coaches and athletes ages 16 and above must be fully vaccinated before they can compete. Freshman and sophomores and middle schoolers don’t have to be if they’re under the of 16. Those who choose not to get vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly testing to prove a negative result.

Spectators seem to be a key issue on both sides. ISA will be voting Thursday or Friday on the allowance of spectators. IIAAG will not be allowing spectators, but will livestream their games.

Football gets a chance

One sport has been on hiatus since the championship game in October 2019. This year, the football league will be able to kick off its first live game Oct. 15.

"It feels really good to get football kicked off again on the island! After two years of its absence, it’s really exciting to see your team walk out of the gym and onto the field!," said Lawrence Whitfield, head coach for the Okkodo High School Bulldogs. "The vibe with the kids is really good considering we had to stop in the middle of what we had started back in July due to the pandemic. But we are adapting to all of the regulations and compliance brought on due to COVID!"

While the Bulldogs have a small squad of 23 or 24 athletes, the enthusiasm is undiminished despite all that COVID has wrought, Whitfield said.

"The kids have heart and they are hungry to get the season going! This season we will be lead by our seniors and a host of underclassmen," said Whitfield, who has played and coached football for 20 years and a proud Hal Shiroma protege. "I bleed Powder/Baby Blue!

"I’m really looking forward to getting things kicked off for the kids, and really nervous and hopeful that they will have a chance to play the game they all love," he added.

For many of the island’s seniors, it’s a dream they hope won’t get taken away.

“Being back on the field was an unreal moment. I didn’t believe that I would ever step on the field ever or at least for the last time in my high-school career,” said John F. Kennedy High School senior Jacobe Quinata. “Whenever I stepped on the field, I felt as free as anyone could ever feel and to go through those emotions again was just amazing. Having come back after the second break helped me see the reality that anything really can affect my football season.”

Quinata said he’s looking forward to having his “last first game” of his high school career, sitting in on coaches’ speeches as they face their opponents on the gridiron.

Nervous that it could all get called off is an understatement, Quinata said.

“Last year, we didn’t have football, but we did have basketball, which was unfair in my opinion. In basketball there’s just as much contact as football and is held in a gym, while football is played outdoors where there is space, but we still had no season,” he said.

Football always gets the short end of the stick, he said.

“I am nervous that our season could be canceled without hesitation and consideration and I know that every student-athlete who has done their part to participate in football this year will be just as disappointed as me,” he said.