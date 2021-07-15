The Guam Department of Education’s Interscholastic Sports Association issued its tentative four-quarter sports schedules for next school year, and it includes football, wrestling and rugby. All three contact sports were canceled last school year due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam also released its schedule yesterday to include a trimester system also with a July 19 start date.

IIAAG's first trimester lineup includes, cross-country, boys beach volleyball, boys soccer, girls volleyball and bowling.

"We look forward to playing in ISA and also hopefully sharing inter-league matches that both of our leagues offer," said IIAAG President Terry Debold, adding, affiliate schools can request from ISA to join its league for sports not a part of the private school sports calendar, such as football, rugby, track and field and baseball.

Dependent upon Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s expected lifting of restrictions and declaring Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4 on July 21, Liberation Day, football is scheduled in first-quarter sports. Wrestling competition is scheduled for the second-quarter. Rugby is scheduled for third-quarter sports.

First-quarter sports, which is set to begin practicing July 19, along with football, includes girls volleyball and cross-country.

“It’s a good thing for athletes to get back to the grind of their sport,” said George Washington High School Geckos football head coach Ryan Rios. “Hopefully, COVID restrictions doesn’t hinder the competition level for each game.”