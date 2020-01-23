The Guam Department of Education and Guam Education Board celebrated the first Interscholastic Sports Association game of the season Tuesday at the Tiyan High School gymnasium.

The inaugural contest, a basketball game, was held between the Tiyan Titans and the Okkodo High School Bulldogs. During the opening ceremony, THS Air Force junior ROTC color guard performed, followed by welcoming remarks from GEB Vice Chairman Mark Mendiola and Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

“I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this transition and who has been working hard to ensure we have a good quality program,” Mendiola said. “Just the other day, we partnered with the Guam National Olympic Committee to prepare our athletes and our coaches, so there are a lot of great things coming out of this program, and we’re looking forward to having a great season ahead of us.”

“This weekend, we were excited at the participation we received during the student-athlete awareness program held with the Guam National Olympic Committee,” Fernandez said. “During the program, we saw our coaches, athletic directors, and our student-athletes gather to talk about topics such as safety, anti-doping, and concussions.”

“The reason we are working to bring everyone together is not just for the competition, but to provide our kids with the resources and information they need to be successful and to develop into well-rounded student-athletes," Fernandez added. "This is a historic game and we look forward to the start of a great season."