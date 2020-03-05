Okkodo High School center Jonmichael Lorena was voted MVP by the coaches in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys basketball league.

The senior, who averaged 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game, has been making a name for himself, often drawing double teams in the public school league as he led his Bulldogs to a top-seed draw for ISA.

"He is one of those players you have to look out for defensively ... has great control in the paint," said Simon Sanchez head coach Arvin Domingo. "When Jonmichael was a sophomore, I remember saying that he was going to be a problem the next two years. Not the tallest guy at his position, but he definitely plays with a big heart."

Joining him on the first team is fellow Bulldog senior forward Kevin Cabral. Simon Sanchez netted two spots on the first team – senior guard Isaiah Malig and sophomore forward John Macaldo. John F. Kennedy standout Rodson Simina rounded out the all-star selection for 2020.

"Congratulations to all the athletes that made the All-Island list," said George Washington head coach Lawrence Luces. GW sophomore Josh Sebastian made honorable mention in only his second year on varsity.

He commended the athletes for their work on and off the court.

"Your hard work and perseverance was on true display during this basketball season," he said.

Domingo said he was happy his athletes were recognized for their work.

"Isaiah has improved every year since his freshman year, and it's shown a lot through his leadership this year," Domingo said. "Playing for the U17 National Team really boosted his confidence, which resulted in him being one of our top two scorers."

Domingo also praised Malig's ability to make plays for his team as well, noting Malig leads the team in assists for the season.

Sophomore Macaldo has come a long way in his second year as a varsity starter. A long forward, Macaldo has the speed to play guard and the height to play inside.

"Nowhere to go but up for John ... he has definitely stepped up his game," Domingo said. "He leads our team in rebounds and is our other top scorer ... definitely an impact player."

JFK head coach Ray Serafico also recognized the contributions from his all-star athletes.

"Rodson ... is a gifted basketball player," said Serafico, noting Simina can score, defend, rebound and make team plays when needed. "He can take over the game at any time."

Serafico also recognized his athletes who made the second team, with JFK taking three of the five spots.

"Ralf Manalac is our leader – captain of our team; he does what we ask him to do," Serafico said. "When Ralf gets going, our team gets going."

JFK juniors Jeremiah Kintoki (guard) and Dean Weilbacher (center) were joined by GW's Brendyn Cruz and OHS guard Lenard Baul on the second team.

"Dean ... does the dirty work of our team. He is averaging double figures in rebounds," Serafico said. "Jeremiah Kintoki is our best shooter ... when he is on his game, not many defenders can stop him."

The league is currently in playoff mode with semifinals slated for this evening. The Islanders will play host to the Sharks, while the Geckos travel to Okkodo for their matchup. The games are slated for 6 p.m.