The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, in partnership with the Guam National Olympic Committee, has announced a free Baseball Level 1 Certification Course for coaches.

The course, organized by GNOC Secretary-General Robert Steffy, will take place 6-8:30 p.m, Feb. 10-12, at GNOC.

To assure a spot, interested coaches are urged to preregister at http://bit.ly/GNOCbaseball.

Registration can also be done at the event.

After a successful showing at the recent Athlete Awareness Program, hosted by GDOE ISA and GNOC in January, public school coaches and athletes expressed interest in additional professional development learning opportunities.

“We are excited that the GNOC is moving quickly on their promise to support the ISA programs and to help develop our coaches and athletes,” said Jon Fernandez, GDOE Superintendent.

To reach more of the community, if space is available, private school participation is encouraged

Invitations were sent earlier this week, stated a news release.

“We wanted to ensure that these courses are provided to our ISA members, and to as many interested coaches as possible,” Fernandez said.