After a couple of preliminary sports schedules were created and reviewed by the Interscholastic Sports Association, the organization that manages the Guam Department of Education’s middle and high school sports, the School Year 2022-2023 sports calendar has been approved and released.

The new calendar was approved and signed by Superintendent Francis Santos and Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez. The calendar includes a few changes from the norm.

Normally, football is played in the first quarter but was moved to the fourth quarter “due to a delayed shipment of football equipment,” the GDOE said in a press release.

In the iteration of the schedule that was released before the one that was approved and released Aug. 12 , football was listed as a second-quarter sport, immediately followed by rugby in the third quarter. In an off-the-record information sharing session, a Guam-based football coach issued concern for hosting the contact sports back to back. On July 31, the Guam Daily Post contacted ISA Coordinator Marv Linder and asked if they were considering separating football and rugby by at least a quarter.

As players’ health may be affected, the newest schedule rectifies the issue.

“There is one quarter between rugby and football so that athletes can recover from potential injuries,” said the GDOE in the news release.

Other changes to the current schedule include baseball and softball swapping quarters. Baseball will now be played in the third quarter, while softball is now scheduled as a fourth-quarter sport.

In years past, more than one indoor sport was played during any one quarter, but the continued closure of the George Washington High School gymnasium created scheduling issues.

The Geckos’ gym, due to cracks in the concrete where the ceiling meets the walls, was ordered closed by the Army Corps of Engineers in September 2021. The Post learned that a repairs contract exists but is delayed at the Guam Office of the Attorney General. Originally, the repairs were supposed to have been completed in February 2022, but the gym remains closed.

Dexter Fullo, the principal at George Washington High, shared that the GW student body and student-athletes “suffer greatly.”

The following is the GDOE ISA SY 2022-23 sports calendar:

• 1st quarter: boys soccer, girls volleyball, cross country and wrestling

• 2nd quarter: girls basketball, rugby and tennis

• 3rd quarter: boys basketball, baseball, girls soccer and track and field

• 4th quarter: football, boys volleyball, softball and paddling