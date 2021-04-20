After a year that saw tremendous growth and some backlash depending on which side of the fence you're sitting on, Al Garrido, the league director for the Guam Department of Education's Interscholastic Sports Association, will be leaving his position to pursue other opportunities.

Garrido, who implemented the procedures that guide the new league and forged a new path of partnership and teamwork, leaves behind big shoes to fill.

Currently, Southern High Athletic Director Marv Linder will be the acting league director. Garrido said he has full confidence in Linder, adding “Linder has played a key role in helping ISA grow and develop and has committed to continue that growth at least until October 2021 to allow the department to find a replacement. “

While the startup of ISA was not without its controversy, for the hundreds of students it serves, the league has been a resounding success, something that Garrido takes pride in.

In his letter to the media, he outlined the growth of ISA in the past two years:

• A partnership was established with the Guam National Olympic Committee, tapping into the experts of each federation.

“We've gotten viable information from GNOC's medical doctors, sports coaches and training experts,” Garrido said in his letter, hinting at more to come in the GNOC partnership and under the guidance of Joey Miranda, GNOC's Sports Program Director.

• Created a constitution specific to Guam's public school student-athletes. The constitution caters specifically to the needs of public school students. An appeals board was created along with changes in the dispute process to alleviate any bias and restore faith in its role within sports.

• Established new federally funded programs that he fully expects to gain more traction as the island makes its way out of the restrictions set by COVID-19. Some of the programs will fund intramurals, equipment and uniforms as well as a professional development program to provide recognized certification to over 200 interscholastic coaches.

• Navigated the pandemic and created safe guidelines and protocols for our student-athletes to be able to take part in sports. “This was a big deal for us ... we were meeting since the first shut down in March 2019 and these athletic directors put in the time to make sure we had all our guidelines in place to assure success,” Garrido stated in his letter.

Garrido thanked his team for their support and ensuring the success of ISA.

“Please, don’t think I did this alone,” he stated. “I had the Superintendent, the Deputy Superintendent and all my athletic directors on board every step of the way. It was an amazing team!”