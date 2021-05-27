In a rematch of the preseason McDonald’s All-Tournament championship game, the St. Paul Warriors will face the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars in the Interscholastic Sports Association Girls’ Basketball League title matchup Friday at Academy.

Featuring an all-star roster on both sides, the title game promises to be an offensive showcase with MVP candidate Jan Quintanilla (SPC) and sharpshooter Mia Taitano (AOLG) powering both teams. In the consolation game, the John F. Kennedy Islanders will battle the Okkodo Bulldogs at 5:30 for a third-place trophy.

The Cougars overcame a hot start from the JFK Islanders to take home the 30-22 victory and earn a seat at the championship game. The Islanders jumped out to a 9-1 start behind ISA MVP Jada Han, who controlled the ball offensively.

However, the Cougars got behind Taitano, who finished with a game-high 13 points, to will themselves to a championship. Teammates Myke Jo Terlaje and Oriana Sevilla added six apiece in the win. Islander freshman Golopin Choay powered the Islander offense with 10 points in her first semifinal game.

Cougars’ Head Coach Jimmy Yi said defensive effort definitely dominated the semis.

“We played alright - lots to improve and we need to finish the easy ones,” Yi said when asked how is team did the night prior. “Our defense played well - we need to keep that intensity.”

In the other semifinal game, the St. Paul Warriors overcame the resilience of the Okkodo High Bulldogs to eke out the 53-51 game. In a game of offensive runs that saw several lead changes, Quintanilla powered her team’s offense with 22 points.

With both teams running on high octane on both ends of the floor, it was SPC’s Keisha Eter who turned in a brilliant second half to counter Okkodo’s defense, dropping 10 of 17 points in the third quarter.

Down by two, Quintanilla converted on an errant throw to knot up the game at 50 apiece. The final two minutes came down to free throws with SPC converting on just enough free throws to get the win. While Okkodo had several good looks on the basket in the final 12 seconds, it wasn’t enough as the Warriors closed out with the win and the celebratory trip to the ship.

Amaiya Fontanilla led the way for Okkodo with 16 points, while teammates Alaya Fontanilla and Vanezza Gustilo added 11 and 8, respectively in the loss.

“Our defensive intensity picked up in the second quarter,” said Warriors Head Coach Paul Pineda on the comeback. “I thought we didn’t value the ball early in the game. We had a number of turnovers partly because of the Okkodo defense and partly just being careless.”

Pineda said once the team made the adjustment, they were able to cover the gap.

“Very proud of them. … Overall, I thought we played with a lot of heart and desire,” he said. “We had a number of injuries during the game but the bench came in and played some key moments.”

“Great game on both sides. Good sportsmanship. Both teams evenly matched,” he said. “It’s too bad we had to have one winner in this one. We have great respect for Okkodo and the coaching staff. It’s always tough to play (them).”

Moving forward, this will be a tough game on both sides on Friday night. This will mark the third time in four years the two teams have squared off in a championship game.

Pineda is counting on his defense – the staple of the Warrior program – to make a statement from the get go.

“St. Paul girls’ basketball foundation is built on defense,” he said. “We need to make a commitment to play with same intensity on the defense side in the finals as we did against Okkodo.”

For Yi, it’s going to come down to effort and defense for the entire game – all 32 minutes the athletes are on the court.

Yi said you can’t teach experience and he’s counting on his more veteran players to carry the workload.

Pineda echoed the sentiments with the onus on his veterans to pave the way for the novices on the team.

“Even though this will be our fourth straight finals, the majority of our team this year will be playing in their first one. So not sure how they will react to the moment,” Pineda said. “But the girls we have … I think they have a confidence of being there before that will help lead the way for the other girls.”

While both coaches said they were glad to be playing for the ship – a testament to their work in the offseason and their team philosophies. They said it was a privilege just to get a season.

“During this unprecedented year, it is a blessing to be able to play a basketball season,” Pineda said. “This has been a positive experience for players and fans alike.”

Yi said it’s been “wonderful. … Thanks to all of the coaches, family, fans. We are grateful to have a basketball season.”

For hardwood fans across the island, this Friday promises to be a prelude to the talent coming up and a showcase of two basketball powerhouses.

Good luck to all four teams.