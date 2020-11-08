The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association will be holding two virtual forums next week to brief coaches and athletes on the preliminary plans and discussions regarding interscholastic sports competition this school year.

Both forums will be held via Zoom video conferencing with the first to be held with returning ISA coaches on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. The second forum, an islandwide meeting with GDOE student-athletes, will follow right after at 4:30 p.m.

“We want to provide information about what our Return to Play committees have been planning in preparation for a possible start of sports,” ISA League Director Al Garrido said. “It’s been over seven months since many of these student-athletes have gotten into contact with their athletic directors and coaches, so we wanted to get back into communication with them and give them some guidance.”

The Implementation Team for Sports committee has been created specifically to address interscholastic sports and has been tasked to review possible return-to-play guidelines that would align with any potential start of GDOE face-to-face classes in January. While GDOE is currently preparing to potentially resume face-to-face classes in January, no final decision has been made. Any opening would be dependent on the island’s health situation.

“At the beginning of the school year, many of our students were excited about the possibility of sports starting up in August,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “They started their independent training, and were preparing for another exciting year of sports competition.

“But as the months went by, so did the motivation of many of our student-athletes. We want to give these students opportunities to get back into shape and to prepare for future competitions.”

The ISA committee is currently focused on high school competition and is reviewing sports that are considered lower risk, such as cross country, girls volleyball, and tennis. Meanwhile, most of the medium- to high-risk sports will likely be pushed back to later in the year. Middle school student-athletes also will not be left behind. The GDOE is exploring options with middle school athletic director Kirk Spindel and plans to have middle schools follow suit once high school sports determinations are finalized.

Garrido encourages interested student-athletes to prepare by focusing on their academics and starting safe independent training. GDOE ISA will be providing guidance to student-athletes regarding virtual and independent training at the upcoming student forum. An email with the Zoom link will be sent to all schools by early next week.