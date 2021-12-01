With two games left in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Girls Volleyball League, the top four teams – Simon Sanchez, George Washington, John F. Kennedy and Tiyan High School – have locked in their berths for the playoffs.

While the seeding could change for any of the four teams, none of the other ISA teams can break into the top four based on standings issued Monday evening.

Sanchez and GW have been on a tear, losing only one game apiece so far - to each other - to sit atop the league at 9-1. However, Sanchez owns the tiebreaker between the two to sit as the top seed in ISA standings. A loss for Sanchez in the next two games could easily switch the two.

Sanchez head coach Rich Tumanda said his team is fine-tuning as playoffs approach.

“We played pretty OK,” he said about Monday’s game. “I’d like to polish the offensive transitions and tightening up our defense.”

“I’ll be trying different combinations in our lineup to have our outside hitters and middle blockers to get better looks and options,” he added. “Speeding up our offense is another area I’m trying to focus on.”

The JFK Islanders are locked in, for now, as the third seed, boasting a 6-4 record as of Monday evening. They play the top-seeded Sharks Thursday evening at JFK, making for an exciting matchup.

With a week left before playoffs, JFK head coach Alden Bautista commented on the composure and consistency needed to peak when it matters most.

"Our girls need to be more composed and consistently control the ball better to be more effective as a team," he said.

Their potential as a team has yet to be fully realized, he added.

"These girls are a much different team at practice, and I hope they can show their true abilities when it matters the most in the playoffs," he said. "I’m just excited for the girls to have an opportunity to possibly showcase what they really can do."

Tiyan locked up the fourth spot Monday evening after pulling out a four-set victory against the Okkodo Bulldogs. Even if they lose the last two games, the Titans hold the tiebreaker against the Guam Adventist Academy Angels.

Head coach Rod Pama was critical as he looked at his team's play. Though his team played tough, taking sets even against the top schools, Pama said, it'll come down to consistency and taking care of the small details.

"Girls still have so much to clean up. They need to find a good rhythm and stick to a consistent game plan," he said.

"The league is deep," he said, adding that consistency will be key to winning the championship. "We will work hard in our off days to clean up our game.

"God willing, the Lady Titans bring their A-game in the playoff rounds, we might pull off a shocker or two. The girls need to show how much they want it," Pama said. "Ultimately, they control their destiny."

ISA games continue Thursday evening with Sanchez at JFK, GW at Tiyan and GAA at Southern, while Okkodo takes a bye night.