With only three regular season meets and the All-Island event looming on the horizon, the island’s interscholastic track and field athletes are putting their best foot forward - blitzing the competition and setting personal records.

The island sun setting created the perfect backdrop over John F. Kennedy High School as more than 100 athletes representing 10 schools warmed up or geared up for various events during the April 18 Interscholastic Sports Association Track and Field Meet. While it’s still early in the season, some of the schools are already establishing themselves as teams to beat.

Boys competition

In the boys competition, the short sprints (100, 200 and 400) are shaping up to be an epic battle between Guam High’s Alex Gallego and George Washington’s Nathan Castro. Guam High's Aaron Johnson and Tiyan’s Dean Masnayon are lurking right behind, biding their time.

Guam High has five athletes placing in the top 10 in the 100 after two weeks of competition. Castro and Masnayon cracked the pack, blistering the 100m sprint posting an 11.8 and 11.85, respectively. Gallego owns the top spot after meet 1 at 11.77.

Gallego and Castro own the top two spots in the 200 with a 23.05 and 23.79, respectively. The Panthers’ Aaron Johnson is sitting third overall with Masnayan and Father Duenas freshman Beau Perez rounding out the top five overall after two meets. The 400 has Castro, Johnson and Gallego holding the top three spots overall.

The longer runs – 800, 1500 and 3000 – has a strong presence from the Islanders behind Mark Imazu, Isaac Valdez and Hugh Kent. However, GHS’ Alex Rink and Trayton Crandel, Southern’s Danny Quinata and Okkodo’s Jadrian Juico aren’t that far behind. For now, Rink owns the 1500, finishing in 4:25.92, nearly 8 seconds ahead of JFK’s Kent and 10 seconds ahead of Imazu.

In the hurdles, Guam High’s Cameron Brantley was phenomenal in the 300, easily outpacing the competition. He holds the top spot after two weeks. However, Simon Sanchez’ Moises Manalo did his job in the 110 and 300 to take second overall. Fellow Shark Jan Almoite holds the third spot in the 110, while JFK’s Imazu is nine-hundredths of a second behind Manalo in the 300.

Girls competition

In the girls competition, the Sharks, Panthers and Geckos are reigning supreme in the short sprints. Less than two-tenths of a second separate the top five in Kailee Guerrero (GHS), Erica Palisoc (SSHS), Amoni Washington (GHS)), Aleah Castro (GW) and Alexis Robinson (GW). In the 200, less than a second separates the top four in Palisoc, Robinson, Castro and Kayna Kanemoto (SSHS).

Guerrero and Castro took the top two spots in the 400 after meet 1, but GW’s Jordan Baden and SSHS’ Kanemoto closed the gap with less than five-tenths of a second among the top four.

Baden holds the top spot so far in the 800 and 1500 with teammate Robin Cruz sitting in second after meet 2. In the 3000, the panthers are sitting pretty behind Keira Paz, Molly Lang and Rebekah Stringham.

JFK’s Maria Calvo and Elexis Agahan as well as SSHS’ Sadie Tumanda hold the top three spots in the 110 hurdles. GW’s Castro, JFK’s Maria Calvo and Guam High’s Alexandria Levy are currently holding the top three spots in the 300.

With All-Island only a month away, island track fans can expect a change as more athletes find their groove. For compete results including the fielding events, check out athletic.net.