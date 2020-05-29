Fueled by Kobe Bryant’s Mamba mentality, Simon Sanchez High School’s Isaiah Malig has embraced the grind in everything he does, no matter what it is.

Not always the tallest, the fastest or the most talented, Malig understands a hard-nosed work ethic is what’s needed to succeed. A sharpshooter who ran point in the sweltering concrete known as the Shark Pit, Malig also has made himself invaluable to his other teams, competing in cross-country, popping 19-minute times on a 5K course, and in track and field in middle-distance events.

Embracing the Mamba mentality has meant hours honing his craft for the graduating senior. Those hours have translated into academic achievements and athletic accolades, including representing Guam at the U17 Oceania Junior National Championships in New Caledonia and being named consistently as a member of the basketball All-Island roster since his sophomore season.

In the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Basketball League, Malig helped power his team to a third-place finish, their best finish in years.

Rocking the blue and red for Team Guam was a high point in Malig’s athletic career, he said, adding the foray off island tested his capabilities as an athlete and allowed him to step out of his comfort zone.

Getting to know new people and seeing different cultures only added to the experience, he said.

As a member of the Sharks cross-country, basketball and track and field teams, Malig’s impact was felt on and off the field of competition, his coaches said, commending his leadership, unparalleled work ethic and a coachability that resonated well with his teammates.

“Isaiah has a strong work ethic with a great attitude,” said cross-country coach Jin Han, who also coached Malig his first two years playing basketball at Sanchez. “I enjoyed coaching him as well as having him in my class. He always exemplified excellence in what he puts his mind to.”

Coach Rudy Villegas said Malig demonstrates commitment and locks in when it’s time to compete or practice.

However, Villegas said, as a coach, he also appreciated Malig’s ability to bring positive vibes and make the team feel good about working hard.

“He’s a comedian, making our team laugh,” Villegas said, recounting a short story of Malig’s wit and natural knack for jokes.

“After four years working with Isaiah, I’m definitely going to miss his work ethic,” said his basketball coach, Arvin Domingo. “He led by example both on and off the court and was a big part of why we were competitive – couldn’t ask for a more complete player.”

Malig’s ability to grind in the offseason didn’t go unnoticed, Domingo said, adding, “he strived to get better each and every year.”

Domingo described Malig as player who gave his teammates confidence just by being there, saying Malig’s presence will be missed by the Sharks, but it’s time for him to move on.

“I wish him and the class of 2020 the best on their journey for greatness,” Domingo said.

While Malig has played several sports during his interscholastic career, he said when the chips are down, his favorite sport is basketball.

“What I love about basketball is the time and effort that you put into the game,” he said, adding that it was his dad who first introduced him to the sport at the ripe age of 4, rocking Yigo Joker gear. “I love the countless hours that you grind to perfect the game and to build the mindset to work hard.”

Sports allowed Malig to grow and mature as a person.

“High school sports really helped me become a leader and to really speak up,” he said. “I’m going to miss the competition between schools and the events that go on in our school, but I feel ready for the challenges I will face on the new chapter of my life.”

Malig is looking forward to attending the University of Guam and majoring in accounting, just like his aunt, whom he looks up to. If that doesn’t work out, Malig said, his secondary option is to become a teacher.

True to his nature, Malig was humble as he said, "I want to inspire and give back on what I learned.”

Q&A

Q: Anybody you want to thank for your successes thus far?

A: I want to thank my family for always supporting me and my coaches for all the times they pushed me to my limits. My parents had an impact on me because they pushed me and they never gave up on me. Also, my family impacted me by all the support they give by showing up to my games and giving me motivation. Other people who had an impact on me was my coaches who helped me grow as a player.

Q: What’s a quote you hope to live your life by? why?

A: “If you do not believe in yourself no one will do it for you” - Kobe Bryant. I think about this quote all the time because in order to achieve something you really want, you need to believe in yourself before you even do it.

Q: Describe yourself in three words.

A: Independent, composed, confident

Q: What’s something people may not know about you?

A: Something that people don’t know about me is that I like gardening.

Q: What advice do you have for incoming seniors?

A: Don’t be afraid to do anything on your last year, have no regrets when leaving high school.

Q: How do you prep for competition day?

A: I put on AirPods and just imagine the things I’m going to do on the court.

Q: What’s your go-to song on your playlist?

A: My go-to song that I always listen to is “Today is a Good Day” by Ice Cube

Q: Do you have any superstitions or rituals that you do?

A: Yes, a ritual that I always do before a game is the sign of the cross to protect my teammates, opponents and I from injury during the game.

Q: If you could go for a jog with anyone in the world, living or dead, who would you go with? Why and what would you talk about?

A: A person that I would jog with is Kobe Bryant. I would jog with him because he inspired me to play sports. I would talk about his work ethic and how he would’ve changed his career.

Q: Settle the GOAT debate: MJ, Kobe or Lebron - why?

A: KOBE! I watched Kobe growing up and he never disappointed. I always admired his work ethic and his Mamba mentality.