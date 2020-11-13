Twin brothers Mark and Matthew Iseke enlisted into the United States Air Force Reserve on Wednesday, Veterans Day, at the Guam Museum. The brothers have spent almost every waking moment of their lives together and will continue to do so as they pursue careers in the military.

The brothers graduated from Tiyan High School this spring, but had decided to enlist while they were still in school. They are thankful for their recruiter, Tech. Sgt. Michael Shinohara, for guiding them along the way through the recruitment process.

“The process wasn’t difficult with the help of our recruiter, who made things a lot smoother for us,” said Matthew Iseke.

“It was a lot of paperwork, but everything went as planned,” Mark Iseke added.

The two were dead set on choosing the Air Force among the branches of military but also knew they wanted to be sworn in side by side.

“We wanted to enlist together,” they both said.

The Isekes will be leaving Guam in March 2021 to attend basic training in San Antonio, Texas, and complete technical school in Virginia. After their time away from home, they both plan to return to Guam and continue their education. Part of their decision to join the Air Force Reserve was the financial help they would receive in college, along with career opportunities.

“I chose the Air Force Reserve because I feel it’s the best fit for me,” Matthew Iseke aid. “ I want to learn and grow in the Air Force.”

“I want to become an officer and build a career out of it,” Mark Iseke added.

Prior to joining the military, the Isekes spent most of their days at the Guam Football Association National Training Center, participating in the youth and adult soccer leagues and earning multiple opportunities to play with the national team on international stages.

The brothers are both grateful for all they’ve learned playing the sport at the highest level, and believe it will prepare them for their careers in the Air Force Reserve.

“Soccer has helped us physically, and having the chance to represent our island is important to me,” Matthew Iseke said.

“Soccer has helped me with discipline and physical training,” Mark Iseke added.

Karl Dodd, coach of the Matao, the Guam Men’s National Soccer Team, has witnessed their development on and off the pitch.

“I think Matt and Mark are very versatile people and will do really well in the Air Force,” said Dodd, who thinks that training with the national team has helped with their personal development. “I also think that being involved in high-pressure situations and learning to work as a valuable team member under these conditions has provided them a solution mindset.”

Once the Isekes return to Guam, they both plan to continue to represent the island in high-level soccer competition.

“We hope to see them back involved with the national team program once they’ve completed basic training,” Dodd said.

Since graduating from high school, the Isekes have had some serious decisions to make, but are ready to start the new journey.

“It feels great to finally start the next chapter of my life,” they said.