Island golf community mourns the passing of Mel Davis

The island’s golf community is saddened at the passing of Mel Davis, who, 10 days ago, lost his battle to cancer. He was 80.

“This was a devastating loss to the golfing community of Guam,” said veteran golfer Santino Sgambelluri. “Mel Davis was an irreplaceable coach to countless junior golfers, including my son, on Guam, for decades. He was a class act, truly, one of a kind and will be missed.”

A U.S. Army veteran, Davis first came to Guam in the mid-1970s. While working in Japan, he enjoyed traveling to the island to compete in the prestigious four-round Marianas Invitational Tournament, held at the Admiral Nimitz Golf Course in Radio Barrigada.

The ever-so-cool Davis fell in love with the island, making it his home for nearly 50 years. For that half-century, golf was his life, winning tournaments and teaching the game in the Guam Junior Golf League.

There is even a tournament on Guam named after him, certainly a sad day to all who knew him.

In days past, on Guam, Golf tournaments saw Davis competing next to players such as Bill Reyes, Gus Gogue, Serafin Pablo, George Benoit, Bill Payne and Bill Garris, who welcomed Davis for his kindness, strength and determination.

Davis, a Georgia native, was always in contention for a title, no matter what weekend or on what course. Golf was his life and his knowledge of the game was practically free to whomever asked.

“He was a really, really awesome guy,” said veteran golfer Lon Lindsey. "If he could help, he would, and (he'd) try his hardest.”

Lindsey said Davis will be missed.

Louis Sunga, long-time golfer and Davis’ friend, said he is saddened by Davis' death.

“I’ve known Mel for so long, it’s really hitting me hard,” Sunga said. “Can’t believe he’s gone. Man, love the guy!"