The island’s MMA scene reeled Tuesday, devastated by the news of the death of 30-year-old Kyle “Boom” Reyes at a hospital in Las Vegas.

“I am saddened for what has happened to you. This past week, I’ve seen you at your worst by my side and I never wanted to leave you alone,” his brother Joshua Cabe posted on Facebook. “I love you, my baby bro. You loved it the best way.”

Reyes made his professional debut in 2009, competing in Pacific Xtreme Combat, or PXC, on island. His career includes a 2014 decision loss to current UFC champion Alex Volkanovski. He continued his career after moving stateside with his last fight just prior to COVID-19 shutting down sports across the globe in early 2020. He was 15-7 in his career and trained out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of fans, family members and old friends posted on various social media platforms – messages of condolence, memories of his impact on the fight scene and general messages of love amid an outpouring of grief.

Local MMA fighter Frank “The Crank” Camacho also expressed his condolences to the family and conveyed his respect for Reyes as an athlete.

“When I heard the news this morning, it left my family and I with a heavy heart. He was the epitome of a fighter whenever he fought in the cage. He was one of the few fighters that showed his will and heart every scrap. I thank him for the amazing memories of showing our fighting spirit. And my thoughts and best wishes go out to his family suffering such a big loss.”

Dan Ige, who is currently competing in UFC's Featherweight division, shared a photo of himself and Reyes during a recent training session.

“I’m at a loss for words. You made everyone around you better. Rest in love, brother,” he said.

The messages continued to pour in with different members of the MMA community sharing their condolences.

“When I started training Jiu Jitsu on Guam. There were a lot of old heads making waves. Standing among these titans was Kyle Reyes, a young kid with unimaginable talent, scary talent if I’m keeping it 100. I’m deeply saddened by the news of him moving on,” jiujitsu fighter Dean Blas said via Twitter.

“I am so devastated and in disbelief, one of Guahan’s Warriors and son of Guam has left us. May you soar with the angels, always in my Heart forever Rest in Paradise Chelu!,” MMA fighter Herman Terrado said via Facebook.

Reyes suffered complications after undergoing reconstructive surgery Aug. 20 to repair a torn bicep. Twenty-seven hours after being discharged, he was found unconscious at home. Upon arrival at the hospital, Reyes was diagnosed with high fever, a collapsed lung and pneumonia. Cabe shared that Reyes’ lung function dropped to 50% and the infection had spread to both lungs. He also said that Reyes experienced brain swelling and “his organs were shutting down.”

On Saturday, Cabe posted that Reyes was in critical condition and receiving high-level care. The family had started a GoFundMe to help alleviate the costs.

A father of two daughters, Kylie and Charlie, Kyle Reyes leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter.

In his tribute to his brother, Cabe recognized Reyes’ capacity for living life to its fullest.

“You were the greatest father to Kylie and the greatest uncle to my boys. You loved everyone unconditionally, and I’m going to miss you so much. Please visit me in my dreams, so we can continue the laughs and fun. I love you, bro! I love you!”