The island woke up, reeling with shock as the news spread that Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, had died in a tragic helicopter crash.

The 41-year-old sports icon who spent 20 years with the Lakers was reportedly killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The helicopter reportedly took off from Orange County, where Bryant lived. The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. In addition to Bryant and his daughter, there were seven others on board who also died.

It took several clicks on reputable news sites and still disbelief was the normal reaction. How could The Black Mamba be gone? Just as recently as two days ago, he had wished LeBron James luck and congratulated him on surpassing his scoring record. He had just been featured with daughter, Gigi, who everyone knew was going to sweep the WNBA the same way her daddy did in 1996.

His enigmatic personality and intense passion for the game was too big to be contained to one sport. Tributes poured out from the Grammys in Los Angeles to tennis at the Australian Open and on the golf links at the Farmers Insurance Open all the way to the Florida gridiron for the Pro Bowl. The outpouring of grief was real, and as newscast after newscast interrupted regular daytime TV and ESPN continuously streamed Kobe, the reality sunk in. The world had lost an icon, a legend who transcended the game of basketball.

For the island's sports community, there was still a lot to process as news trickled in.

“It’s a sad day,” said Guam Basketball Confederation President EJ Calvo. “Kobe inspired the basketball world and the greatest of my generation. My heart is broken learning that his young daughter was also tragically lost. Prayers from Guam!”

"GSPN did a poll a couple or years ago and the Lakers are Guam's favorite NBA team," said Patrick Lujan, executive manager of Guam Sports Network, adding this morning's news is a "huge shock in the sports world."

Lujan said it was hard not to admire Bryant and what he brought to the game.

"Not only extremely talented, but so mentally tough that put him right up there with Michael Jordan for the best who ever played the game. Such a tragedy," he said.

Avelino "Al" Garrido, Interscholastic Sports Association program coordinator, said it’s difficult to believe the news.

“It is still kind of surreal to have someone who had such impact on millions of people be taken away so young,” Garrido stated. “At times, he seemed so invincible that I am sure many are shocked that this could even happen to someone like the great Kobe Bryant even more tragic that his daughter was with him and died also.”

Neil Pineda, St. Paul's Christian School basketball coach, said Bryant "was an inspirational person to millions around the world."

“But, for me, personally, I admired his tenacity on the court, his dedication to his craft off it and his single mindedness of pursuing individual greatness and NBA championships,” Pineda stated. “He will be sorely missed as a person, husband, father and ambassador to this great game of basketball.”

"The news of him and his daughter, Gigi, passing brought me a great deal of sadness," said Arvin Domingo, head coach for the Simon Sanchez Sharks, admitting the tributes and discussions definitely hit him in the heart.

Having just coached his daughter this past summer, Domingo said Bryant's death "definitely hits home."

"His work ethic, passion and drive is something we will never forget," he said, adding the impact will live on forever. "Rest peacefully, Mamba and Mambacita."

Kobe fans mourn loss

Jin Han, the former coach for the Simon Sanchez Sharks and currently a member of the Guam National coaching team, has rocked No. 8 in honor of his favorite player for years.

'I've been watching him for 20 years," said Han, who, like his mentor, is known for being passionate and intense on the court, whether as a player or a coach. "Kobe really inspired me to be the person I am today.

Instilling the "Mamba mentality" and that grueling work ethic has been his life's guiding principle, he said.

"I've tried to instill that in myself, my players, my PE students, as well as my own daughters," Han said. "He was bigger than just basketball to me."

Han recalls shaking Kobe's hand in the only NBA game he ever watched.

"I even got to run towards the tunnel ... stuck my hand out, shook his hand!" he said, adding he called his wife, Jackie, to share the starstruck moment.

St. Paul's cross country coach Sherwin Paet recalls watching Kobe since the late 90s.

"His work ethic was second to none. He did whatever it took to master his craft," he said, ticking off his basketball and movie accolades. "As a fan, I was devastated ... To find out minutes later that his daughter, Gigi, was with him just crushed me. As a father, I was heartbroken."

Simon Sanchez senior Isaiah Malig was heartbroken all morning by the news of his hero's death. Inspired by Kobe, the Shark guard guides himself by the Mamba quote "If you do not believe in yourself, no one will do it for you."

"Kobe impacted my life by giving me the motivation and the drive to work hard to achieve something I wanted in life," he said.

Kobe fan Aljurrell Grape said Kobe inspired him to always be better.

"For everyone who knows me ... Kobe Bryant was my biggest motivation. He was my inspiration to go so hard in my first business "Klean Sneaks," he tweeted. "I know I will never go pro or play the NBA, but he was my biggest motivation that I can do it my own way in life ... to be different."

Local tributes planned

With the island still processing Bryant's death, there are several planning local tributes.

With the local high school basketball season in full swing, Garrido said athletes and the crowd will be asked to participate in a moment of silence before the games.

“In honor of Bryant’s impact to the sport of basketball, we are asking that all present at our varsity basketball games share in one minute of silence as we reflect on our own lives and how fragile it can be. And how important it is to make our own personal impact in the world we live,” Garrido stated. “RIP Kobe and Gigi.”

"Thank you for all the memories you left with us on this earth, Kobe," said Paet. "The passion and dedication you had is something I will always remember and take with me moving forward."

For every kid who's ever yelled "Kobe!" hitting that signature turnaround, continue to play and pursue your dreams with passion and integrity.

In the words of the Black Mamba himself, "The moment you give up, is the moment you let someone else win."