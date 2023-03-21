In a game decided by a 2-point conversion, the Island Stunnerz won the inaugural Flag Football Ladies Association Guam friendship championship game, souring the Honey Badgers’ sweetness, 8-6.

Incorporating a round-robin format and 50-minute games, and in front of an eager crowd at the University of Guam Athletics Field, Sunday’s tournament was a big step forward for Guam’s once thriving women’s football community. With three teams lacing cleats and fastening flags, Steel Legacy, Honey Badgers, and Island Stunnerz showcased their skills, which had been sidelined after the 2019 Guam Women Tackle Football League championship game and the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a quick opening drive, the Island Stunnerz’s Deniece Hoya turned a second down into a touchdown.

“My line did a great job in blocking,” Hoya said.

“I just went out into the sidelines and scored the touchdown, put the ball out there and got the points,” added Hoya, thanking quarterback Lani Jackson for hooking her up with the TD pass.

Opting for the 2-point conversion, Kawehi Morton scored what proved to be the game-winner.

“Just made adjustments based off how much open field we had, ran a certain route and my QB got it to me,” Morton said.

With veteran football player and multisport athlete Gianna Sarusal on their squad and a determined opponent refusing to go down without a fight, the Honey Badgers struck back. After a drive brought the Badgers deep in Stunnerz’s territory, a five-yard run from Sarusal brought them within 2 points.

The rest of the first half and the entire second half was a defensive battle, with neither team willing to give up their goal. With a few minutes remaining, Sarusal came up with an interception. With 60 yards of real estate to the end zone, the Stunnerz’s defense stopped the Badgers’ final drive.

The first flag football title tidily tucked away, Hoya regaled in the championship effort, a long-awaited triumph that she sorely missed.

“It's such an amazing thing because I know a lot of the ladies and also the males have been waiting for a football season to happen for the adults,” Hoya said. “I know it's happening for the kids right now, but the adults are just so itching to play. So I'm very, very happy about it.”

“Anytime I get to touch a football, I'm happy,” Hoya said.

Female football is born again

With the brand new league still in its infancy, an association stemming from Linda Salas’ passion for pigskin and promoting equality for all women, International Women's Flag Football Association President Diane Beruldsen has been on Guam since March 10, teaching athletes, coaches and officials the art and nuisances of the lesser contact gridiron game.

“It was her initiative. She was the leader. She's the founding mother for women's flag football here in Guam,” Beruldsen said of Salas.

Beruldsen said that if it wasn't for Salas, she probably wouldn't be on Guam.

Beruldsen, who also officiated the championship game, was impressed with Guam’s level of play.

“They’ve got a very high level of skill. I mean, it's very impressive,” she said. “Teamwork here, these games were really very competitive – could have gone either way for all of the teams that competed today, which is exciting.”

For more than 40 years, Beruldsen has been, and remains, a champion of women’s football. With 24 teams competing under the IWFFA umbrella around the world, she has fostered the sport’s growth in the Caribbean, Europe, India, Latin America, Morocco and Scandinavia. But, until now, she had never been to the Asia region. She said that the IWFFA will return in 2024 to grow the sport in Thailand and maybe Japan.

“We're going to spread this region so that Guam has more competition,” Beruldsen said. “We are looking for a sponsor. We want them represented at the international championships, that’s the Kelly McGillis Classic, in Key West, Florida.”

She said that Guam has a very good chance of winning the Kelly McGillis Classic.

“You get the all-star team here from Guam, they come to Key West for the international championships, good chance they could take it all,” she said.