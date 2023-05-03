The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars entered the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Girls All-Island Bowling Finals Monday as the team to beat. They finished the regular season undefeated and they were hungry for a team championship.

Although only five points separated the first and second place finishers, the Cougars, with 30 points, claimed the championship. The Guam Adventist Academy Angels, with 35 points, placed second. A bit off the Cougars’ and Angels’ pace, with 62 points, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles soared to a bronze-medal finish. Rounding out the competition, the St. Paul Christian School Warriors, with 73 points, placed fourth. Unable to field complete, four-person squads, the Guåhan Academy Charter School Starfish and the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders did not qualify for the team championships.

“These girls have come a long way since their first practice three months ago,” said Cougars coach Jay Leon Guerrero who also serves as IIAAG Bowling League coordinator. "As a coach, not only watching them improve, but their positive attitude towards each other and their opponents, was satisfying.”

Despite only having two players on their roster, the Islanders’ Kamilah Leones, with a three-game total of 464, in individual competition, finished atop the podium. Teammate Juliana Lagman, with a 418, delivered a bronze-medal performance. Nestled neatly between the pair of Islanders, Academy’s Eriana Ada’s 427 earned a second place finish.

The Cougars' top-four bowlers who scores counted toward the team competition are: Ada, 2nd second place; Alexis Leon Guerrero, fifth place; Grenzyll Dela Cruz, ninth place; and Frencin Cabuhat, 14th place.

Next Monday, at 3:30 p.m., at Central Lanes, the three top-podium finishers will enter a bracketed showdown to see who will be crowned league champion. Leones, by placing first in All-Island, earned a free pass into the championship match where she will take on the winner of Ada vs. Lagman.

“I'm really happy that they're able to make top three on it,” said JFK coach Corey Granillo, who manages and trains the team with Charles “Mama Char” Catbagan. “They definitely represented JFK with pride on this one.”

What's in a game?

During the regular season, match-play consisted of two games. But in the All-Island tournament, bowlers threw three games, which aided Leones greatly and may have cost Ada a spot in next week’s championship match.

With her lucky socks stretched tightly around her legs, adorned with three dimensional wings, Ada opened play with two strikes and four spares and was well on her way to an impressive 152 game, 30 pins higher than her season average. And, after Game 2, amid a 26-player field, Ada sat atop the leaderboard, a mere three pins greater than Leones.

“I feel like my legs feel lighter because they’re wings,” said Ada, commenting on her charmed apparel.

As the competition wore on, Ada threw 12 open frames, including a trio of miscues that skipped off the alley and into the gutter.

“I think whenever I do something that’s not pleasing, … it can sometimes get in my head,” said Ada, a 17-year-old junior.

Despite inconsistent play, her smile remained steadfast as, with clenched fists, she pumped her elbow, danced and high-fived her teammates and those from other schools.

Leon Guerrero described Ada’s and her teammates' sportsmanship as “extraordinary.”

“I know they get that from their school and parents,” he said.

Ada, as kind as she is a proficient bowler, described bowling as “a gentleman’s sport.”

“You always have to treat others with respect, no matter what team they are, no matter who they are," Ada said. “I feel it's always good to to give them that level of positivity because if you don't they can do bad in their games. And, as a person, I don't want that. I don't want that to happen. I'm not a mean person.”

As the top bowlers closed rolled to a finish, Leones leaped into the lead. And, to everyone’s surprise, especially Leones’, the 16-year-old junior bowled a career-best 182, placing her 37 pins ahead of Ada, catapulting her to a first-place finish.

Leones, modest to the core, described the day’s best effort by any bowler as something other than skillful.

“Honestly, I just want to say it’s luck,” she said. “You just have to be lucky.”

But luck, in most cases, isn’t possible unless an athlete takes the necessary steps to improve and create their own luck. And, over the past several weeks, she dedicated herself to becoming a better bowler.

“In the beginning, my scores used to be in 70s and 80s,” she said. “And just this month, they went up to 182. You really have to be committed to the sport. I'm not only in the high school League, I’m also in a youth league that is on the weekends, and I try to take as much practice as I can get.”

Heading into the final game, Leones knew that if she did not improve, the best she could finish was second. She described the situation as “a little stressful.”

“There was pressure. I was shaking on the inside. I won't lie about that,” she said. “But I just took a deep breath before every single one and I told myself: 'It’'ll be okay. Just do the same spot. Make it fast and then it'll be over with.’”

Leones described winning All-Island as “crazy.”

Although Leones got the best of Ada at All-Island, Ada said she will be hitting the lanes harder than ever before.

“I'm just going to have to practice my releases. And I'm planning on doing it for the whole week,” she said.

But Ada isn’t going to be the only one trying to improve her game. Lagman, is also in the mix. But, regardless of how JFK fares, she is in disbelief that two Islanders advanced and they have a chance to win the ‘ship.

“The fact that we have a chance at the championship is mind-boggling,” said the 16-year-old sophomore.