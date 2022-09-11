In a battle for the top of the standings in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders (2-0-1) and the Okkodo High School Bulldogs (2-0-1) aren’t budging.

Before Friday afternoon’s game, pitting the Islanders against the Bulldogs, which took place at George Washington High School, JFK and Okkodo were tied for first place. After the game, which ended in a 2-2 tie, both teams remained undefeated and atop the standings.

“In all my years of playing in high school, we’ve never had a chance at JFK,” said Okkodo’s Jayven Mendiola, who scored the game’s first goal. “We've come close, but we've never once come even to a tie. Being able to come out here and face them as both top teams, it's a great feeling.”

Taiyo Kanekatsu, who has scored two hat tricks and seven goals in his first three games, was a bit disappointed after the game.

“That was a lesson learned,” he said. “We need more passing, better touches. We’ve got to learn the basics a little bit more.”

In less than 10 minutes, the Bulldogs charged to a 2-0 lead. In the fourth minute, Okkodo right-winger Mendiola quickly moved past a defender and, from a seemingly impossible angle and about 25 yards away from the goal, drilled a low, hard shot past JFK goalkeeper Leeland Reyes.

“It felt like a dream come true,” said Mendiola, describing the goal. “JFK’s defensive line has always been strong. Every year, they've always had their national players. … So to be able to shoot through their line and get the ball past the goal, it felt really great.”

About six minutes later, the Bulldogs struck again.

After bumping a player near midfield, Okkodo’s Bryant Ignacio controlled the ball and raced toward Reyes. With nobody left to beat except the goalkeeper, Ignacio sent the ball into the back of the net.

Although the Bulldogs had emerged as the aggressors, the reigning champion Islanders were about to make an impact. The Islanders may have trailed by two goals, but it didn’t seem to affect them. For the entire 80 minutes, they played their signature brand of soccer - fearless and intimidating.

“JFK, they have always had this thing of the momentum just always being there. It was always there. They never dropped, they never fell back,” Mendiola said. “They’ve always just kept pushing through. Whenever they were down, they were still there. Whenever they're up, they’re still there.”

Mendiola described playing in the game as an honor.

Four minutes after Ignacio’s strike, Kanekatsu was given enough time to blast a shot past Okkodo goalkeeper Cohen Blas. With enough space and time to shoot, he rifled a hard, fast shot up and over Blas.

Playing as if they were tied or even leading, feeling no pressure, Kanekatsu remained in the moment. Despite trailing 2-nil, he didn’t let the score affect his play.

“My mindset was: Keep it calm. Calm down. Pass around,” he said. “The plays will come to us.”

For the rest of the match, defense was key. With both teams having excellent scoring opportunities denied, Reyes and Blas made numerous sliding and diving saves.

Finally, in the 59th minute and in front of Blas’ goal, JFK’s Dakota Concepcion scored the equalizer. In the first half, he had a shot hit the goal post and another that had sailed wide, but he made the best out of a golden opportunity. After a shot from JFK caromed off Blas and a mosh of players ended up on the ground, Concepcion spotted the loose ball, booting in the final goal.

“I wanted to get that second goal for us,” said Concepcion, describing the game as an “eye-opener.”

“Coming back from 2-nil, I really wanted it,” he said.

“I want to win,” he said. “And it takes teamwork to do that.”

Concepcion summed up the Islanders' play as inconsistent. He shared that they seemed to only play as a team for parts of the first half and in the waning minutes of the second half.

“It could have been done better, but I'm happy with the result,” he said.