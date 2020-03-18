The John F. Kennedy High School junior varsity team wrapped up its successful season with a championship after dropping the Okkodo High School Bulldogs 54-45 in the Guam Basketball Confederation National Junior Varsity Championships held Saturday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

"All I can say is I'm really proud of these guys," said JV coach Danny Payumo. "The camaraderie on this team was special."

He commended the work ethic of his team and their unselfish style of play in claiming a championship.

"Every player worked hard," he said. "I'm just lucky to be a part of their success."

"Being champions is great, especially when you know you gave it your all," said JFK's leading scorer, Karl Vinca.

He commended his team's communication and ability to adapt after the regular season.

The sophomore, who rode the bench much of his freshman year, made the most of his offseason training, growing into an athlete the Islanders could count on. Now, Vinca is looking forward to his varsity season.

"(I) feel excited for varsity because I'm going to be able to play with my old JV teammates again," he said. "I didn't have much playing time last year, so that's what pushed me to be a better player this year."

Game play

The Islanders came out hot in the first quarter, dropping 16 points with 11 coming from their big men, Vinca and Kirsten Guzman.

However, the Bulldogs came alive in the second quarter behind a full-court defense that netted easy points. Harassing the JFK guards the length of the floor and riding their big men on the offensive side, the Bulldogs took a 27-26 lead going into the break. Cody Buluran and Andrew Quito tag-teamed for 10 points to help the Bulldogs take the lead.

JFK sophomore Cobe Quinata kept his team in the game, dropping 7 of his team's 10 second-quarter points.

Coming off the half, JFK dropped into a 2-3 zone that stifled the Okkodo offense. The quarter proved pivotal as the Islanders held the Bulldogs to only three buckets the entire quarter. The Islanders also hit a stride offensively, getting 12 points from Vinca and Guzman to pull away.

In the fourth quarter, the Islanders stuck with the zone to keep the Okkodo post quiet. While Okkodo got some key baskets from guard Lance Baul, poor free throw shooting kept them from making any headway against the deficit. The Bulldogs shot 8 of 18 from the stripe, while the Islanders hit 14 of 21 for a better percentage.

JFK kept their composure, holding on to the lead for the GBC junior varsity national championship.

Vinca led all scorers with 16 points, while Guzman added 14 for the win.

Buluran led Okkodo with 10 points, while Quito and Baul added 9 apiece in the loss.

Okkodo JV coach Shawn Bulala praised his team's growth.

"As a first-year high school coach, it felt great to play in the championship game," he said. "I am proud of my guys."

With the win, Payumo adds to his JV championship collection with titles in four of the last five years.

Payumo, who also coaches with the men's national team, said it's about reaching and trying to get the best from each player all while pushing them to the goals they have set for themselves.

"I believe coaches at any level want the best from and for each player on and off the court," he said. "We do the best we can to reach them and teach them how to attain their goals.

"If playing basketball beyond high school is a goal, in college, on the national team, or professionally anywhere in the world, it is our responsibility to teach them about all the possibilities, or point them in the right direction and connect them with the people who can help get them there," he added.