High school athletes finally took the field Monday, shaking off the rust after nearly a year since COVID-19 restrictions put an end to island competition in March 2020.

In the season opener of the only third-quarter sport canceled in March 2020, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders squared up against the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Girls Softball League Monday afternoon at the JFK field.

With the move to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 on Feb. 13, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero gave the official green light to noncontact sports resuming competition under certain safety guidelines. The move was much celebrated by athletes who have been practicing for weeks in anticipation of the season, and spirits were high at the opening game with chants emanating from both the Islanders and Cougars dugouts.

Things seemed almost back to normal as Academy struck early. Errors plagued JFK and Academy capitalized, taking the 8-1 lead at the bottom of the second.

However, the Islanders rallied late in the game, tying it up after 5 innings for the 13-13 score.

“We did OK,” said JFK head coach Dave Cruz, admitting first-day jitters and inexperience played a factor in the team’s initial showing. His team – a combination of Okkodo and JFK athletes – has only four seniors this year.

“A lot of new players. We're lacking experience, but have a lot of heart,” he said, adding, “We'll get better as the season progresses.”

The mask on each player's face served as a reminder of the state of things, and everyone from the umpires to the outfielders were huffing through cloth face masks as they ran after pop flies and rounded bases. Another big change came in the conspicuous lack of spectators.

ISA has opted not to allow audiences at sporting events, and without the excitement of fans in the stands, nothing but the whiff of the ball and the crack of the bat could be heard on certain pitches. In the parking lot, loved ones could be seen waiting for their players and one family even perched atop a pickup truck in an attempt to get a view of the game.

As the game closed up, the athletes on both teams lined up, 6 feet apart, for the usual postgame high-five. Only this time, the sportsmanlike tradition was a simple “congratulations” across the field for a game well played.