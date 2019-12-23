It’s not how you start the season, it’s how you finish.
Despite a slow start, the John F. Kennedy Islanders hit their stride, capping off a blistering playoff performance with a 2-1 victory over the season favorites Notre Dame Royals to claim the 2019 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam High School Baseball championship. Sophomore Zion Benavente’s single to score Vince Camacho in the top of the seventh inning was the game-winning hit as the JFK baseball team outlasted Notre Dame, 2-1, to clinch the championship on Saturday.
A packed LeoPalace Resort Baseball Stadium was the site again on Saturday morning after Notre Dame knocked off JFK, 8-6, on Wednesday to force the winner-take-all finale.
The game was a pitcher’s duel between JFK’s Gavin Lim and ND’s Ethan Lobaton, and it lived up to the billing. In a battle of seniors, Lim came out on top with a complete-game victory, scattering six hits over seven innings, but recorded no strikeouts.
“It’s amazing, we played hard for this all season and we got the ‘ship,” Lim told The Guam Daily Post. “Our defense has been great all year. … this was a team win today.”
“Gavin is a shutdown pitcher,” credited JFK coach Matt Muna. “That’s the results of throwing a lot of strikes, challenging and trusting your defense. He goes on the mound and gets the job done.”
Lobaton was just as good, recording seven strikeouts in seven innings.
In the end, the game came down to the little things – defense, base running and clutch hits from reserves getting a chance to shine.
The defense was stellar from both sides. ND’s Alex Cunliff preserved a tie ballgame with a sprawling catch to end the top of the 5th inning and teammate Ethan Lizama made a run-saving catch in center for the Royals to stop a rally in the top of the seventh.
ND struck first, an RBI single by Lobaton, helping his own cause in the bottom of the third inning. Ethan Lizama scored on Lobaton’s single. He led off the inning with a single and went to third on a single by Noah Pereda.
The Islanders literally stole a run in the top of the fourth inning to knot it back up at 1-1. A heads up play by senior John Cruz caught the Royals sleeping. Cruz led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on a single by Vince Camacho.
That’s when Cruz saw the opportunity, dashing home when he noticed the pitcher and catcher weren’t watching him closely.
“I noticed the pitcher and catcher do their thing, my team was down at the moment and I wanted to get them back in the game, pick their heads up,” explained Cruz on his decision to swipe home. “Championship game, we wanted to come out with a lot of heart. … Our coaches always tell us that it’s not over till it’s over.”
Tied 1-1 going into the final inning, JFK got the clutch hit they needed. Camacho singled and went to second on an error. Benavente, who was 0-for-2 at that moment, strode to the plate against Lobaton.
“My thought was to swing hard and try to drive the ball to left field,” Benavente said.
The sophomore did just that, stroking a base hit to left field and Camacho trotted home with the go-ahead run.
“I was thinking, ‘did I just do that?’ … I was in shock I got the hit,” added Benavente.
“We played as a team and worked hard from the start,” Camacho said after the win. “We grinded it out.”
Now, with a 2-1 lead, the Islanders got some help from the Royals after the tying and winning run reached base in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs and the meat of the Royals order coming up, the Islanders caught a break when confusion broke out on the base paths for ND.
JFK got the runners in a rundown, nailing Jaythan Alvarez at third base for the final out and the championship.
Senior Allen Blend and Camacho each had two hits for the Islanders. Lobaton and fellow senior Kobe Martinez had two hits for the Islanders.
Coming in with the fourth seed and not given a lot of credit for a solid regular season, Muna said, being the underdog made the win extra special.
“The boys gelled together. They executed. They focused on fundamentals, and this is the outcome,” expressed Muna.
With a crop of underclassmen moving up across the league, Muna acknowledged the future is bright for high school baseball on Guam.
“There is a lot of talent out there, a lot of spectacular play and some great players,” added Muna.