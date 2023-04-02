The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders opened the 2023 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association football season Friday night with an exciting 17-12 win over the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks at Ramsey Field at JFK.

The Islanders used up 11 minutes off the close to start the fourth quarter for the game-winning drive that went 99.9 yards, capped off by a short quarterback sneak by Noah Medler to put JFK ahead for good.

“It was gut-wrenching but we had confidence in the boys. They worked hard all week,” Islanders head coach Allen Blend said about the long drive. “We are really proud of them, but we got a lot of work to do.”

Prior to that amazing drive, the Islanders' defense stifled the Sharks just shy of their goal line to end the third quarter at the south end of the field.

As the possession and new quarter flipped the field, the JFK offense marched down, led by huge plays from Jermaine Molo and Joshua Benavente.

The biggest play of the drive came on a third-and-17 at midfield when quarterback Medler lofted a perfect pass down the left sidelines to Molo, an unsuspected receiver who usually plays fullback, for a huge 30-yard pick up to keep the drive alive.

Benavente and Molo shared carries to move the chains that resulted in Medler’s game-winning sneak at the four-minute warning.

The JFK defense held on the rest of the way to secure the big win.

Sanchez opportunities

The Sharks, who drew a roster of more than 50 players, had several opportunities to take the win.

Twice they came up just shy of scoring: at the end of the third quarter when they were stopped at the goal line; and right before halftime when the clock ran out and Sanchez was at the JFK 2-yard line.

Sanchez also had a long, 37-yard scoring run by Jayvin Gatman called back due to a penalty in the second quarter.

Running back Justin Sablan had a big game for Sanchez, running for two long touchdowns and over 100 yards.

JFK scoring

Soccer star Taiyo Kanekatsu put the Islanders on the board with a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter to cut the Sharks' lead to 6-3. That score remained into halftime until Benavente took the second play of the third quarter around the left bend and down the sidelines for a 48-yard score. Molo handled a bad PAT snap and muscled his way in for 2 points instead and an 11-6 lead.

Sablan’s second touchdown (41-yarder) gave Sanchez the lead again at 12-11 before the incredible 99-yard drive.

Up next

JFK will host the Southern High School Dolphins next Thursday night, while Sanchez will travel to Guam High School to take on the Panthers the Monday after Easter.