Islanders, Dolphins advance to GDOE championship soccer game

The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls soccer championship game is set.

After a pair of shutouts Monday night, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders and Southern High School Dolphins advanced to the ‘ship, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon.

In the first of two semifinal games at JFK’s Ramsey Field, the Dolphins blanked the Okkodo High School Bulldogs 8-0. For the Dolphins, Cindy Maestrecampo scored five goals, Mimi Blas tacked on two goals and Kaelee Quidachay chipped in with one goal.

In the second semifinal, the Islanders, playing on their home turf, defeated the Tiyan High School Titans 9-nil.

For the defending champion Islanders, Jada Han and Annie Jones each scored a hat trick, Jaelyn Han and Kloey Tedtaotao scored one goal apiece, and Southern scored an own goal.

After their two meetings in the regular season, the Islanders hold a 2-0 advantage over Southern. In the two games, JFK outscored Southern High 9-0.

"They know the ultimate goal is to win the championship, and what happened in regular season doesn't matter if we don’t win it all," said JFK head coach Eladio Manansala.

So far this season, including 10 games over the regular season and one playoff game, the Islanders outscored the competition 101-1. The George Washington High School Geckos are the only team to score on the Islanders. And in that game, the Geckos fell to JFK 13-1.

"They dominated most of the teams this season because they work well together," Manansala said.

He said most of his players have grown up playing youth league with different clubs at GFA and some train with the national program.

"I’m grateful with their previous coaches for preparing them and all I have to do is to fine-tune their skills and get them to play as one," he added.