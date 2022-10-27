Fresh off their three-peat as the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association boys soccer champions, the John F. Kennedy Islanders turn their focus to one last mission — beat the Eagles.

This Saturday, in a postseason champions vs. championship event, the Islanders will take on the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, winners of the 2022 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game.

The game, coordinated by the Guam Sports Network and hosted by the Guam Football Association, will kick off at 6 p.m.

For the Islanders, the game will not only determine the overall champions of the island but it is being deemed a redemption match for their 1-0 loss to the Eagles in 2019 in the last title game before GDOE left the IIAAG to form its own league.

GSPN caught up with a few members of the Islanders to get their take on the upcoming game. Captains and seniors Dakota Concepcion and Irvin White along with league MVP Taiyo Kanekatsu provided an outlook for the upcoming rematch. Concepcion and Kanekatsu were part of the 2019 team that lost to the Eagles in the title game.

“In my opinion, this game is going to be serious but fun,” Concepcion said. “I’m competitive, so yeah, I take this game seriously. They beat us before in the championship game and they’re a tough team, but this is definitely a redemption match for us.”

Concepcion added that he believes Harvest has something to prove in beating the three-time ISA champs stating, “H--- yeah! They definitely have something to prove in wanting to beat us. It’s always been about bragging rights too.”

“I think it’ll be both competitive and physical,” added Kanekatsu. “I want to get my revenge for the 2019 loss to Harvest in the championship. I just want to get my revenge for that.”

Although not a member of the 2019 team, White added that “knowing my teammates are very competitive, they feel they could prove something.”

“Scrimmaging them before the season we lost 4-1, but now that we have all our players and good teamwork, we can beat them. I feel it’s going to be really rough and competitive,” he said.

The Islanders and the Eagles have long-established a competitive rivalry between the two schools for soccer dominance. And with the split between the two leagues, its games like these that give the athletes a taste of what they have been longing for the past three years.

“It’s kind of upsetting that we didn’t get to challenge the private schools,” added Kanekatsu. “If we did, it would have been a really nice match and enjoyable for a lot of people.”

White agreed with his teammates, adding, “I feel like the two leagues could have been combined. There could have been more games and more competition if we played as one league.”

Islanders’ head coach Eladio Manansala added his take on the issue.

“Well, this is something that we’ve been looking forward to – for competition between both leagues,” he said. “Even though it’s not an official game, per se, it is a way to find out who’s the best team on the island and we miss it. The kids have been asking for it and we want to compete all together.”

Championship in the blood

Manansala is no stranger to winning soccer championships. As a member of the JFK 1986-1989 teams, Manansala and the Islanders were the last boys soccer team to three-peat as champions, a feat that Concepcion was honored to share with his coach.

“It’s an honor to be the first boys team to three-peat since the 1980s when my coach was a player,” Concepcion said. “I’m really glad I’m ending my high school career with this three-peat. It pushes me to be better as a player.”

“Coach does a really good job on preparing us for the games,” White said. “He works a lot on our technique and, mostly, passing. Because not everyone has the stamina, he’d rather get the passing down and, of course, we need to have speed, but it’s mostly about the passing.”

“He sees a vision of us and where we should be in terms of positioning and the game as a whole,” Kanekatsu said. “He really understands it and I really respect that.”

Manansala, in his 23rd year of leading the JFK soccer program, has led the Islanders to eight titles in the last 10 years. Six championships for the boys and two championships for the girls.

Key to winning the game

For this weekend’s champions vs. champions game, Kanekatsu, the GDOE ISA co-MVP, shared his thoughts on the keys to defeating the Eagles.

“Believing in each other and our passing is key to winning,” he said. “In the beginning, there’s always nerves, but after a while, we’re calm, and we just let it flow.”

Manansala added, “I always tell my team, it’s 80 minutes of soccer. If you make mistakes or get scored on, it doesn’t mean it’s over. You got to keep getting up, you got to keep fighting until the referee blows that whistle, … until the game is over.”

He said that everyone on the team must play their role.

“We need to play good defense, make good passes, have good communication and make good decisions on the field,” he added.

Gates open at 5 p.m. at the GFA Field 2 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and students. Entrance is free for children 5 years old and younger.