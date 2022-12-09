At halftime, the game was tied, but after the entire 32-minute Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls varsity basketball game between the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders and the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, JFK celebrated their win on Senior Night, 44-39.

In the first half, both teams spread out their scoring, with JFK senior Laila Smartt knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. Teammate Jada Han was held to a single point in the first half but would make her presence felt in the final two frames. As Han struggled to find the bottom of the net, her teammates had her back - a favor she repaid in the game's final minutes.

Early in the first quarter, Okkodo's 3-point-specialist point guard, Alaya Fontanilla, was injured and spent the remainder of the game on the bench. Without Fontanilla's presence, the rest of the game was an uphill battle. Before Fontanilla was hurt, an injury that might keep her on the bench for Monday's playoff semifinals against the No. 2-seeded Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, Okkodo was leading by 4 points.

Okkodo’s Jasmine Samson led the Bulldogs with 6 first-half points, including a 3-pointer, but was held scoreless in the final 16 minutes.

With the game tied 21-apiece at halftime, the Islanders entered the second half as the aggressors, outscoring the visiting Bulldogs 13-6. In the third quarter, Han scored a pair of buckets and so did teammate Hannah Gogue and Smartt, who drained her third 3-pointer of the game.

As JFK's offense heated up, Okkodo couldn't find the rim. A chilly shooting percentage handcuffed the Bulldogs' basket attack.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Islanders led 34-27 and increased the lead to double digits.

Han scored 4 more points in the final frame, giving the 17-year-old 9 points on the night. JFK’s Cassandra Kido scored all of her 4 points in the period, giving the Islanders a much-needed boost going down the stretch. Smartt, who finished with a game-high 13 points, scored another bucket in the period.

With Han, Kido and Smartt popping shots, JFK increased their lead to double digits. In the fourth quarter, Kido was a beast on the offensive glass, hauling in a pair of rebounds and finishing strong.

With a few minutes left in regulation, Samson began cramping. Intermittently, she spent time on the floor and the bench. Without Samson and Fontanilla's ball-handling skills and offensive threat, Okkodo's options dwindled.

Even without their two catalysts, the rest of the team stepped up, breaking the Islanders' press, rendering it mostly ineffective.

Just as it appeared JFK had put the game out of reach, the Bulldogs went on a 6-point tear, cutting the lead to five, giving hope where there had been none.

In the final two minutes, JFK slowed down their offense, chipping away valuable seconds as a bucket from Kido increased the lead to 7 points.

The Bulldogs' Jordyn Zacarias drove to the hoop for a late-quarter bucket, but, for Okkodo, a seemingly fast clock was not in their favor.

On the Islanders' next possession, JFK's stall tactics backfired as Okkodo forced a turnover. But, as well as Okkodo played on defense, their offense struggled.

Okkodo’s Vaysia Blas drained her second 3-pointer of the night, finishing with 6 points, all from behind the arc. Also in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs’ Zacarias scored all 5 of her points, including a 3-pointer.