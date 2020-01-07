With only 35-ticks left on the clock, the John F. Kennedy Islanders’ Karl Vinca hit the game-winning basket in the Guam Basketball Confederation Preseason JV Boys' Basketball Tournament championship game to beat the tournament’s only unbeaten team, St. Paul Christian School Warriors, 41-39 in standing-room only nail-bitter.

“This tournament win means we are getting off to a good start this year. We are playing well in the beginning of the season, but we still have a lot to improve on,” Islanders’ JV coach Danny Payumo said. “This team has the will to win and the eagerness to learn how to win. I think we played the best team in this tournament and hopefully we will see (the Warriors) again.”

Despite both squads having approximately two weeks of practice under their belts, they played with pressure in front of their cheering faithful fans, and there was an atmosphere of a big time championship finale inside the GBC National Training Center in Tiyan on Sunday afternoon.

In the opening minutes of the game, the Warriors jumped out to a 6-1 lead. The Islanders, however, settled down and closed the gap to 9-6. The Warriors’ Xander Sanchez led his squad with seven points after the first quarter. Sanchez would eventually be the game’s highest scorer with 27 points.

In the second quarter, the Islanders’ reset their defense, closing down the inside lanes to hold the normally high-scoring Warriors to only 18 points for the half. The Warriors were up 18-16 until the Islanders’ Kirston Guzman hit a jump shot inside the paint with 19 seconds remaining in the half to force the two teams to an 18-18 tie at the intermission.

“This was the first time seeing these guys (the Warriors) and I felt super good that we were tied with them at the half,” said Vinca after the game.

The Islander defense continued to be a factor in the third quarter, creating four Warrior turnovers and missed shots from the outside. Sanchez was the only Warrior who seemed unfazed as he netted eight more points. However, the Islanders answered back as Vinca hit the long trey and netted three more points to knot up the game at 28.

In the opening seconds, the Warriors’ Sanchez broke the tie by driving inside the paint and banking one off the glass. With 6:32 on the clock, Guzman dropped 5 to cap a 7-0 run that put the Islanders up 35-30. With 4:36 on the clock, the Warriors ignited another short run behind Sanchez. However, Guzman wasn’t done yet as he followed up with backdoor and smooth jumper to give his team the 39-36 lead.

With less than three minutes to play, the Warriors’ Jacob Miranda nailed a basket followed by a point from Sanchez to knot the game at 39 before Vinca sank the winner.

“I think today was my lucky day. I felt the team really stepped it up in the second half,” said Vinca, who ended the day with 12 points. “We all know that St. Paul is a pretty good team, but we just had to swing the ball better than the first half. Our defense really came up big. This was the first time we ever beat St. Paul.”

The Islanders leading scorer was Guzman with 15 points followed by Vorel Cruz with 13.

“Our defense really cut down their scoring to a minimum which helped us with our big ‘W,’” said Guzman. “We played with intensity, we were focused and we played as one. St. Paul is a great team and they have been playing with each other for a long time. This is a very good win to have against them.”