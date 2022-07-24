The opening match of the Budweiser Men’s Futsal League between the Islanders FC and Mosa’s resulted in a 4-4 draw late Wednesday evening at the Astumbo gym.

Marc Pagaduan led the Islanders with a hat trick and teammate Justin Cruz contributed one goal in the contest. Mosa’s Gideon Tyquiengco finished with the night’s other hat trick and teammate Seth Surber also scored.

The league officially kicked off with the lone mid-week match and continues on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On deck for Monday are Dededo SC Haagen Dazs taking on Guam Shipyard beginning at 8 p.m. followed by defending champions Bank of Guam Strykers against the Orange Crushers at 9 p.m.

Wednesday will feature the Friars FC vs. Sidekick SC at 8 p.m. followed NAPA Rovers FC against Dededo SC Haagen Daz at 9 p.m.

The Islanders FC return to action Thursday against the Orange Crushers at 8 p.m., followed by the Bank of Guam Strykers against Quality Distributors at 9 p.m.

All matches will be played at the Astumbo gym. Updated schedules will be posted on https://guamfa.powerupsports.com.