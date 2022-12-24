The Islanders FC managed to hold off defending champion Guam Shipyard 7-6 in a Week 4 Bud Light Women’s Futsal League match Dec. 18 at the Guam Sports Complex gym.

According to a release from the Guam Football Association, the Islanders took advantage early of a short-handed Guam Shipyard team that started the match with only four players, jumping to a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the match and later, a 5-2 halftime lead.

Despite a late run by Guam Shipyard in the second half, including three unanswered goals, the Islanders managed to shut down their opponent in the last 10 minutes of play for the 7-6 edge at the final buzzer.

Fifteen-year-old Connica Baza led the winning team with a hat trick and 16-year-old teammate Maya Iriarte scored twice. Sophia San Agustin and Andrea Odell also scored for the Islanders.

Colleen Naden led all scorers with four in the loss. Loyola Phillip and Monica Iriarte also scored for Guam Shipyard.

The result was Islanders' first win and Shipyard's first loss of the season.

In other matches, 2021 runner-up Bank of Guam Strykers battled to a 2-2 draw with 2021 bronze finishers Quality Distributors. Yae Kawauchi and Anna Jones scored for Quality and Sarah Benavente scored for the Strykers. The Strykers’ other goal came on a Quality own goal.

With the draw, Quality Distributors move up to the top of the leaderboard with a small one-point lead over Guam Shipyard.

GPSI Southern Cobras settled for a 1-1 draw with the University of Guam Tritons. Analea Meno scored for the Cobras and Paulynn Joyce scored for UOG.

Mosa’s defeated the Bank of Guam Strykers II 4-1 with a hat trick from Ginalynn Naburn and one goal from Jessica Jackson. Glendale Hattig scored the Strykers II’s lone goal.

The Sidekicks SC posted the day’s lone shutout win with a 6-0 victory over the Barrigada Crusaders. Meagan Crisostomo led all scorers with a hat trick and teammates Stephanie Bordallo and Simone Bollinger also scored. The Sidekick SC’s other goal came on a Crusaders own goal.

Guam Shipyard’s Colleen Naden continues to extend her lead in the Golden Boot race with 17 in four matches, followed by GPSI Southern Cobras’ Cindy Maestrecampo with 12. Maestrecampo’s teammate Analea Meno and Quality Distributors’ Yae Kawauchi remain tied at third place now with nine goals in four matches.