Islanders issue clean sheet in championship win over Sanchez

The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders boys soccer team became back-to-back champions Saturday night, defeating the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks-7-0 at the Guam Football Association in Harmon.

In the championship game, with two goals apiece from Riku Meyar, Taiyo Kanekatsu and Bryan Nakamine, and one from Joshua Benavente, the Islanders scored from all different angles.

Less than two minutes in, a long blast from the left side by Kanekatsu snuck into the goal. Although six other goals found their way to the back of the net, Kanekatsu's opening-minutes blast held up as the game-winner.

During the 2022 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association regular season, the Sharks were the only team to defeat the Islanders. But with a championship on the line, the boys in green saved their best for last.

In two playoff games, on their way to hoisting the hardware, the Islanders outscored their opponents 17-0.

During the Islanders’ semifinals game against the Southern High School Dolphins on Wednesday, JFK defeated the Santa Rita stronghold 10-0.

