The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders boys soccer team became back-to-back champions Saturday night, defeating the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks-7-0 at the Guam Football Association in Harmon.

In the championship game, with two goals apiece from Riku Meyar, Taiyo Kanekatsu and Bryan Nakamine, and one from Joshua Benavente, the Islanders spent the night attacking Sanchez's goal.

“It feels good that the team earned the championship title twice in a row – it’s a good accomplishment,” said Meyar, MVP of the 2022 season. “I am thankful for the team that gave us a good game today, thankful for each of my teammates. It isn’t just about winning, it’s about teamwork and having fun. And, most importantly, it’s about the bond we have.”

Meyar showcased his MVP quality on the pitch, commanding the midfield and helping his team build the attack, while also feeling comfortable taking the ball to the goal and working around defenders to find shot opportunities

Meyar, a product of the Guam National Program, recently started for the island in its match against the Northern Mariana Islands Men’s National Team, and brought a similar intensity to his school team.

“I give credit to the Guam National Program for helping me develop as a player,” said the 15-year-old Meyar. “The coaches at nationals always push me to work hard and continue improving. It’s helped me play better on the field with my teammates and show it to the fans.”

Less than two minutes in, a long blast from the left side by Kanekatsu snuck into the goal. Although six other shots found their way to the back of the net, Kanekatsu's opening blast held up as the game-winner.

Kanekatsu, in the 69th minute, also scored the final goal.

Kanekatsu, with a career night, also assisted one of Nakamine’s goals, and Joshua Benavente’s goal in the 47th minute.

During the 2022 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association regular season, the Sharks were the only team to defeat the Islanders. But with a championship on the line, the boys in green saved their best for last.

In two playoff games, on their way to hoisting the hardware, the Islanders outscored their opponents 17-0.

During the Islanders’ semifinals game against the Southern High School Dolphins on Wednesday, JFK defeated the Santa Rita stronghold 10-0.