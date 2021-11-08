The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders football team showed poise on Saturday night, relying on a pair of underclassmen in crunch time in their 22-14 victory over the visiting Simon Sanchez High Sharks at JFK’s Ramsey Field in Upper Tumon.

With touchdowns from freshman quarterback Trey Blas, sophomore running back Jermaine Molo, and junior Irvin White, JFK improved to 2-2-0, while dropping a dangerous, ground-and-pound Sanchez squad to 1-3-0.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the game knotted at 14, on fourth-and-five, Blas connected to White, who beat a Sharks defender to the first down marker. With a fresh set of downs and on Sanchez’s 7-yard line, Molo pounded through the defense to the goal line. With a few inches separating JFK from the end zone, a touchdown run from White gave JFK a 20-14 lead.

“That’s one of our main plays,” said Blas, who, midway through the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association season, has three rushing touchdowns. “I looked downfield and no one was open, but then I saw White, and hit him. He just took the ball and did this thing,” added Blas, commenting on the drive-extending, critical fourth-down conversion.

Blas, with a successful 2-point conversion, added JFK’s final score.

On the ensuing drive, the Sharks used a run-heavy approach behind Adin Lumba and Jonathan Sablan to convert three straight first downs to get into Islanders territory. Lumba, on a medium gain, suffered an injury, which derailed the Sharks momentum.

After two failed running plays, the Sharks turned over the ball on downs.

With JFK on its own 30-yard line, the Islanders put the ball in Molo’s hands. Molo converted on a third-and-two as time ran out.

“I told coach: ‘I want the ball, Give me the ball. I’ve been making plays all day,’” Molo said. “In my head I was thinking: ‘Are we really going to win?’”

Islanders, Sharks trade touchdowns

Sanchez, known for its running game, powered by Sablan and Lumba, scored first. Sablan, with a 28-yard carry, followed by a 25-yard touchdown run from Lumba, opened scoring. Lumba, whose No. 44 was called for the conversion, increased the lead to 8-0.

JFK, with a series of receptions, responded. Once inside the Sharks red zone, Blas completed the drive with a 9-yard QB-keeper. After a failed conversion, the Islanders trailed by two points.

In the second half, the Islanders began opening up their passing game. With a 23-yard strike from Blas to Keenan Taijeron, JFK entered Sharks territory.

“Our coaches started seeing more stuff on the defense, like how the safeties started separating and backing up more, and that’s just one of our strengths, our passing game,” Blas said.

With the end zone still about half a field away, JFK turned to Molo. After four straight runs, totaling 22 yards, he pounded ahead for the lead-changing score.

“I definitely did not expect that,” said Molo, on getting the ball four straight times. “Our blockers did amazing. I was only able to get those yards because of my blockers. It feels great. I’ve been waiting for that touchdown.”

Lumba didn’t allow the Islanders to enjoy their lead for long, gashing the defense on a 35-yard score, tying the game 14-all.

But with Lumba sidelined with an injury, JFK finished off the Sharks.

“We lost last week, so we came into practice working hard this week and I feel like we showcased our skills this game,” Blas said.