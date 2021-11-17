The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders overcame an abysmal second set and the scrappy play of the Tiyan High Titans to take a four-set victory (25-14, 7-25, 25-23, 25-23) in Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Girls Volleyball League action Monday evening at the Tiyan campus.

Junior Maria Calvo was instrumental in the fourth set, sparking a rally when the two teams knotted up at 20 apiece. A tip and two kills right down the side lifted her team to a 24-22 edge before Tiyan committed a serving error to end the game at 25-23 in the final set.

“After the second set, we needed to get our stuff together, just reassess, play hard and focus,” Calvo said, adding that being disciplined was key as they tried to buckle down after committing so many errors.

She said she knew it was just a setback, but it was important her team rebound.

Refusing to dwell on past mistakes, Calvo said, her teammates’ attitude helped her bring her confidence up.

“Seeing them throw away the second set and find a way to play our way” was crucial to getting a mental edge after the second set, she said. “I knew we could play so much better than what was there.”

Moving forward, she said, a big issue for her team is always confidence and consistency.

“Our team … needs to be more confident in themselves, work as team, and really just play like we play in practice,” Calvo said, adding that she wants to ensure she keeps her composure “even when I’m messing up” so that her teammates feed off positive energy.

Game play

In the first set, the islanders came out the aggressors by finding a hole in the Tiyan offense and reeling off two aces for the 14-7 lead. It was a team contribution as Alessandra Pagdillao, Jodee Halili and libero Lyca Alves added to the offensive power, for the 21-11 ride. Tiyan scrambled but couldn’t seem to find a groove. Freshman Franchesca Aguilar ended the set with a kill and a tip off an overpass to take the first set 25-14.

The second set was a complete stunner as setter Christine-Danielle Leon Guerrero served 15 straight points for the 15-0 run for the Titans. Riding a host of bad JFK passes, the senior capped the run with four aces, while Hope Roberto notched a kill in the phenomenal start. Feeding off the positive energy, Leon Guerrero found her hitters, helping the Titans cruise to a 25-7 victory and icing off the set with a Zoey Indalecio kill and a Roberto ace.

In the third set, the action was a little tight. Halili opened the set with a kill for JFK. With the two teams settling into a groove, the rallies provided some entertainment for the crowd, thanks to a block from Tiyan’s Cheifhanna Frederick and the net play of Kaya Nededog. Not to be outdone, JFK’s Alves reeled off three straight aces to give her team the edge at 12-6.

Down, but not out, Tiyan’s scrappy play kept the Titans within striking distance. After four ties, Tiyan took the lead at 23-22 off a hustle play that fell right into Islander territory. A JFK tip handed the ball back to the islanders at 23-23. JFK took a slight edge at 24-23. A tip by Tiyan’s Sarah Wong looked good for another tie, but was called out much to the consternation of the Tiyan crowd, ending the set in JFK’s favor 25-23.

With the match on the line, both teams showed some fire. JFK got strong team play from Alves, Maya Andres and Calvo while Tiyan’s Frederick and Indalecio put up much of the Titans firepower to keep the set seesawing back and forth. The set saw five ties, capped by a Nededog kill and a Frederick tip.

JFK’s Calvo, however, found her groove early in the set and carried it over, reeling off the final points for JFK to help her team pack up the win and get closer to their goal of making the Final Four.

Under ISA rules, only the top four teams make the playoffs. Currently, Simon Sanchez High School and George Washington High School are holding the top two spots. The next three spots are currently close with JFK, Tiyan and Southern High within a game of each other.