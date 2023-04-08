Islanders overcome Dolphins and the elements, remain undefeated at 2-0

The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders improved to 2-0 in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Football League after defeating the Southern High Dolphins 29-0 on a wet and wild Thursday night.

From start to finish, rain blessed players at JFK's Ramsey Field in Tamuning on a rare game played on Holy Thursday.

Both teams kept their offensive plays on the ground, with wind gusts reaching nearly 20 mph in the first half. Fans with pop-up tents had to hold on and umbrellas were bent backward with unexpected wind force during the game.

Benavente eclipses century mark

JFK running back Josh Benavente had a career high game with 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns to help the Islanders stay undefeated.

“We knew it was going to be a rainy day, so the coaches told us to make sure we secure the ball and stay our ground so we don’t slip as much,” said Benavente.

The game had six fumbles, most of which were on handoffs or lateral pitches, committed by both teams. Of the six fumbles, three were turnovers, with Southern committing two turnovers.

JFK initially had trouble moving the chains with the Dolphins making tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Southern’s Anthony Bonarrigo forced the Islanders to punt on a third-and-short play with a tackle-for-loss.

The Dolphins were able to move the chains on the ensuing possession with running back Donte Salas bulldozing his way to a pair of first downs. The Islanders defense made adjustments and was able to stop the run, forcing the Dolphins to punt.

Benavente had a 52-yard punt return called back in the first quarter for an illegal block in the back, which would have been the first score of the game. The special teams penalty drove JFK back into its own territory, leaving the game with a scoreless tie.

Benavente scored in the second quarter on a 10-yard run and also scored the two-point conversion to go into the locker rooms up 8-0.

Second half

The Islanders added another touchdown in the third quarter with quarterback Noah Medler finding Jermaine Molo open for a nine-yard touchdown. Medler scored the conversion on a sneak play to put the Islanders up 16-0.

The Dolphins marched into Islander territory, with Michael Jesus rushing for a first down and Salas nearly scoring on a 31-yard gain. The drive ended with Islanders defensive back Gavin-Ty Calpatura making a play in the secondary to deny a completion on fourth down.

Benavente added an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 57-yard score to go ahead 22-0. The two-point conversion failed.

The JFK defense picked up a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, with Molo scoring on a 27-yard strip-fumble to go up 29-0 after a good extra point kick from Brian Nakame.

“I was playing linebacker, and I saw one of my teammates attempting to bring down the running back. I saw the ball on the outside, so I decided to go for the strip,” said Molo. After scooping up the football and dodging two tackles, Molo ran down the right sideline for the score.

Molo had the nine-yard reception touchdown and also ran the ball for 35 yards. Benavente was the leading ball carrier for the Islanders with 13 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” said Benavente, adding that his team would look to learn and get better with each game. “We have to capitalize on mistakes and just continue working hard in practice to get better.”

JFK’s Taiyo Kanekatsu recorded a sack, and Jayden Tomagan had four tackles and a fumble recovery for the Islanders defense.

Salas had 52 rushing yards for the Dolphins. On defense, Bonarrigo had a game-high eight tackles, two for losses. Koda Nangauta contributed six tackles for the Dolphins.

JFK will meet the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars on Saturday, April 15, at the George Washington High School field in a battle of undefeated teams. The Friars picked up a forfeit win against the Okkodo Bulldogs, which was supposed to be played Thursday night as well.

The Dolphins next game will be Friday, April 14, against the GW Geckos at GW. All games will start at 7 pm.