The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders defended their paddling championship titles on Saturday, securing all three divisional championships and bringing home the hardware.

In what proved to be a perfect day for racing, albeit hot and very little wind, the Islanders swept the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Sotteru (Boys), Sottera (Girls) and Sottero (Mixed) Divisions at the beautiful Matapang Beach Park in picturesque Tumon Bay.

Nicole Murphy, race director, was especially pleased with the way the season had closed out. Murphy told the Post that she loves the sport's social aspect.

“It’s different from other sports because you always have all the schools here in one place, all of them making friends with one another. There are few high school sports that do this on Guam,” she said.

In the final meet of the season, the fifth race overall, competition opened with 800-meter races beginning with staggered starts along the coast. Despite their starting advantage in the Sotteru Division, the Islanders and Notre Dame High School Royals were unable to overcome the Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs, who have steadily placed third overall for most of the season, saved their best race for the finale, carving through the turquoise water in 4 minutes, 57 seconds.

Okkodo, in the opening heat, continuing their winning ways, posted a 5:15 in the Sottero Division.

Also in the Sottero Division, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks beat the Islanders, the top team for this division, by a mere second.

Along with 800M races, the paddling championships consisted of 1,000-meter mettle-testers.

The JFK Islanders, who usually dominate in most divisions, seemed to be on the colder side of the reef, for they were only able to get the fastest times in the preliminary round in the Sottera Division. Their Sotteru and Sottero teams sat in comfortable second and third place for all three rounds, where their teams received multiple penalties.

In the preliminary round of the Sotteru Division, Okkodo pulled away with another first-place finish.

In the Sottero Division, the Royals posted the fastest time in 6:51. These team victories catapulted Okkodo and Notre Dame into the finals.

Lee Han Taggerdy, Notre Dame’s stroker, was ecstatic about winning with his team.

“It was a tough challenge and I felt a lot of pressure. I’m just happy that the whole team had such a great connection, and I believe this is what drove us to win,” he said.

In the 1,000M championship round, the Royals placed first in both the Sotteru and Sottero Divisions, ending Okkodo High’s string of successes.

In the Sottera Division, the JFK Islanders didn’t deliver their fastest performance. But based on previous finishes during the season, the overall point-leaders claimed the top spot.