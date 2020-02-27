Islanders, sharks softball stave off elimination

And then there were six.

With two teams facing elimination in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association softball playoffs, Tuesday’s games were must-win situations.

With the Southern High School Dolphins, Guam High School Panthers, George Washington High School Geckos, and Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars placed safely in the winner’s bracket, for four teams, it was win or go home.

With their fins against the tank, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks defeated the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, 19-4.

In the second elimination game, an all-out slug-fest, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders defeated the Tiyan High School Titans, 21-17.

From here on out, every game the Sharks and Islanders play will be do-or-die.

With a couple of days to log precious practice hours, the Sharks await the loser of Geckos vs. Cougars.

Today, at GW, the Cougars battle the Geckos at 4 p.m.

Also, today, at 4 p.m., the Dolphins host the Panthers.