The Southern High School Dolphins took on the league-leading John F. Kennedy High School Islanders in a Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls high school soccer match at the George Washington field in Mangilao Friday afternoon. The second-place Dolphins were looking to be the first team to defeat the Islanders this season, while also avenging their loss against them in the first game of the season.

Both teams came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, but it was the Islanders who would strike first in the fifth minute. MVP front-runner Jada Han, who was creating problems for Southern's defense all day, took a menacing shot from about 25 yards out that the Dolphins' goalkeeper did well to save. Jaelyn Han, the younger sister of Jada, was Jenny-on-the-spot as she was there to tap in the rebound from six yards out to make it 1-0 to the Islanders.

The Dolphins reacted well and immediately put the JFK defense under pressure. Twice they were unlucky to score after getting in behind the Islanders with some nice through balls from their midfield. Crista Cruz was doing her best to help her team get the goal back as she was constantly a threat to the JFK defense.

The Islanders, two-time defending champions for a reason, knew they dodged a few bullets and marched right back down the pitch and scored again in the 12th minute behind another great strike from senior Jada Han.

Jada Han made note of her mindset in these moments when speaking to The Guam Daily Post.

“I come into every game having a competitive mindset. As soon as the game starts, a switch turns on in my head and I try to find ways to score as soon as possible. It’s important to start the game off with an early lead as I know my team will start to gain motivation to do more,” she said.

The Islanders did just that, as they continued to put pressure on the Dolphins' defense for the remainder of the first half, getting a third goal in the 32nd minute from Cassandra Kido and taking that lead with them into the break.

The second half was just as competitive as the first. The Dolphins did well to continue to search for a goal, hoping it would spark a comeback. The Islanders' defense was able to withstand the pressure and match the intensity of the Dolphins.

Both teams began to play with a little bit of extra physicality and Jada Han was handed a yellow card in the 58th minute as the referees looked to control the game and ensure it didn’t get out of hand.

The Islanders went on to score two more insurance goals in the 68th and 71st minute behind the efforts of Kido and Annie Jones, respectively. Both teams will look to take the lessons from this match forward with them as they look to prepare for the playoffs.

JFK’s Jada Han noted how important each match is for her squad.

“We are super thrilled to get the win. We have made it this far and will continue to keep up the intensity as the season is coming to an end,” Jada Han said.

She noted this year was special as it’s her last year in high school along with her younger sister being her teammate.

“Playing with my younger sister has been great. I’ve been able to guide her on the pitch and hopefully, I can help her to continue to improve her game. It’s definitely been a lot of fun winning matches together as teammates,” she said.

When asked if she had any aspirations to play beyond high school, the MVP candidate said it was something she was definitely considering.

“I am thinking about playing college soccer. I’m still a bit unsure about that decision as I know being a college student-athlete will be difficult, but I’d love to give it a shot as soccer is the first sport I ever played and I’d like to continue playing to the very end,” said Jada Han.