The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders completed the sweep for the second straight season to win the 2022 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association All-Island Cross-Country Meet for both boys and girls divisions.

The race was held Oct. 17 at JFK.

The individual honors, as the meet’s fastest male and female runners, went to JFK’s Hugh Kent and George Washington High School Geckos’ Robin Cruz. Kent, in 17 minutes, 21 seconds, won the boys race. Cruz, in 23:04, was crowned champion of the female division.

3-time champion

For the third straight year, Kent has come out victorious in the All-Island finale. Kent ran solo for the second half of the race. Kent will look to accomplish a rare feat and win it all next year to have four All-Island individual titles.

Kent went undefeated for the season and will also compete in the Asia Pacific Invitational this Friday. The API will also be held at JFK and will feature the best high school runners from Guam and the region, with most international schools coming from Japan.

Kent said his experience at the U20 Oceania Championships in Australia and in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands 2022 Pacific Mini Games has helped him and he is looking forward to the challenge of the API.

“The competition in Australia was just at another level,” he said. “I don’t think the racers for the API will be as fast (as the competition from Australia), but I’m looking to just stay with them and finish.”

Kent said he is glad his team won another championship and is happy the seniors finished well.

“I believe there were two seniors on our team that made the top 10,” Kent said.

Kent said he will be looking forward to the track and field season because some of the cross-country runners are strong at shorter distances. Track will be held in the third quarter.

“Some athletes do shorter distance, and I’m confident we will do well this season,” he said.

Simon Sanchez freshman Rynier Diramos finished second to Kent with a time of 18:36. In 2022, Diramos won the Middle School All-Island Cross-Country championship.

“With how I race, I set my expectations a bit higher,” Diramos said. “It was a battle out there, but I’m happy with this second-place finish.” JFK’s Isaac Valdez (18:59) and Thomas Cepeda (19:25) took third and fourth place, respectively.

Girls race

In girls competition, GW’s Robin Cruz was the fastest female.

Cruz said she was nervous prior to the race, but once the race started, she held a steady pace and pulled away in the final 800 meters.

“I felt a bit jittery, but I’m glad I finished strong,” Cruz said.

The Geckos finished second in both the boys and girls races.

“I’m so proud of our team,” Cruz said. “We had a lot of fun this season and this team always tried their best.”

The Geckos will also be competing in the API.

“I will just keep in my mind that I’ve run this course before, and will have more confidence,” Cruz said.

Team results

Place, School, Points

Boys

1, JFKHS Islanders, 25

2, GWHS Geckos, 77

3, SSHS Sharks, 79

4, SHS Dolphins, 80

5, GAA Angels, 101

6, OHS Bulldogs, 153

Girls

1, JFKHS Islanders, 33

2, GWHS Geckos, 49

3, SSHS Sharks, 86

4, SHS Dolphins, 87 points

Individual Top 10 Results

Place, Name, School, Time

Boys

1, Hugh Kent, JFKHS Islanders, 17:21

2, Rynier Diramos, SSHS Sharks, 18:36

3, Isaac Valdez, JFKHS Islanders, 18:59

4, Thomas Cepeda, JFKHS Islanders, 19:25

5, Gabriel Hollingsworth, SHS Dolphins, 19:27

6, Ivan Aguilar, JFKHS Islanders, 19:35

7, Matthew Quinata, SHS Dolphins, 19:59

8, Kyle Faculo, GWHS Geckos, 20:02

9, Landon Cruz, GWHS Geckos, 20:09

10, Israel Poppe, GAA Angels, 20:11

Girls

1, Robin Cruz, GWHS Geckos, 23:04

2, Patricia Miclat, JFKHS Islanders, 23:36

3, Rhylaieh Taitano, GWHS Geckos, 24:40

4, Annika Miclat, JFKHS Islanders, 25:12

5, Cheyoung Ahn, SHS Dolphins, 25:23

6, Cheyunne Ahn, SHS Dolphins, 25:44

7, Gabriella Gogue, JFKHS Islanders, 26:27

8, Marin Fukui, SHS Dolphins, 27:06

9, Ava Garcia, JFKHS Islanders, 27:16

10, Camellia Storey, GAA Angels, 28:08