The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders wrapped up the 2021 Interscholastic Sports Association Cross Country season by sweeping both the boys and girls titles at the JFK course Tuesday evening.

Along with the team title, the Islanders also celebrated the meet with a first-place finisher in Hugh Kent. The sophomore was also the first finisher last year. Kent ran a 17:37, but feels like there’s room for improvement.

“I don’t think I’m running at a high level yet. If you look back about three years ago, the fast runners were hitting 17’s and 16’s, so I feel like the level might have dropped down, but I know I’m not there yet,” admitted Kent.

Kent began his high school career in the middle of the pandemic, which has affected his 2021 season with the teams oddly running in December.

“Both of my years so far have been odd seasons so it’s really hard to compare if starting at the usual time would make a difference,” said Kent on the season ending right before Christmas break.

The Islanders secured the boys title in dominant fashion grabbing the top spot with Kent but also spots 4-through-7 to leave no room for doubt.

For the girls, Sanchez Shark Marie Gatbonton kept her unbeaten streak going right into the final race, topping at 22:03. Gatbonton was already putting together an impressive senior campaign heading into Tuesday’s finale and she wasn’t about to let up.

“I feel great because I put my all in this race. I also want to give praise and glory to God for giving me the strength for this race. Even though I didn’t accomplish my goal, which was to get a sub 21, but I’m proud I finished strong,” said Gatbonton as she reflected on coming in first.

Preparation was key for Gatbonton as she started eating clean two weeks prior to the race as well as getting in some valuable time on the course to plan her strategy. Teams were given last week Thursday and Friday to familiarize themselves with the course, which Gatbonton felt played a big factor.

“We did a lot of studying on the course trying to jot down the first mile, second mile and such. I already knew where I was going to make my move,” said Marie.

The Islanders captured key spots in five and six with freshman Ai Kanamori and senior Chasity Minor locking down those spots. A key 12th spot finish from Shakira Esma proved big for JFK, helping secure their All-Island title.

First finisher for JFK Trixia Nierva reflected on the team's big win after starting the season with just two runners in their first meet, but finishing 1st place for the third consecutive year.

“It was just a week of full tick, telling [the team] to be determined, even I needed to be determined … I think we did really well despite us not having as many practices as a team,” said Nierva.

JFK came in as slight underdogs with the GW Geckos being the lone unbeaten girls team all season, so much so that even the Islanders were intimidated.

“All of us were scared of GW,” admitted Nierva. “Some of us were crying before the race, but I had to tell them not to let it get in their head. I told them to run your race and just treat it like a normal day. I can see that the team did their best because we were all happy at the end.”