The JFK Islanders looked as dominant as ever Tuesday afternoon after defeating the visiting Sanchez Sharks 10-0 in the ISA Boys Soccer Semifinals. JFK got a hat trick from Christian Kido and two goals apiece from Sho Meyar and Riku Meyar to lead the day.

The win gives JFK propels the Islanders to the ISA title game that is set to paly on May 27th. Tiyan and Okkodo will play for title contention on May 20th.

It took JFK 18 minutes to get into form, but once the first goal from Sho Meyar found the back of the Sharks net, the scoring flood gates opened wide. Kido scored less than a minute later (19th minute) to quickly put the Islanders up 2-0 in the blink of an eye.

Riku Meyar netted the teams third goal at the 31st minute with striker Tayler Bonner putting JFK up 4-0 at the 34th minute, a lead that held at the sound of the half.

The Islanders pocketed six goals in the second half with Kaden Rivera scoring in the 50th minute to round out all of the JFK scorers.

JFK Head Coach Eladio Manansala commended his backline for holding it down.

"We’re controlling the midfield, allowing only two goals in four games," he said.

As for the potency of their offense, he said, it comes from allowing the players to trust each other.

"It has always been our game because anyone on our team can score any given night with eight players scoring 43 combined goals in four games," he said. "We always remind them to play as one and trust each other on the field."

Manansala attributes the teamwork and chemistry to his seniors.

"Most of my seniors been playing together so it’s easier to coach. They’ve been to the finals since they were freshmen. It was just a matter of conditioning with the short season," he said.