In a preview of the high school boys' season, the four winning teams in the U18 boys' division took center stage Monday evening in the KFC Youth Basketball Circuit summer showcase at the National Basketball Training Center in Tiyan.

In a battle among the division's top four teams – Sharks Club, Islanders Club, Warriors Club and MVP – it was the Warriors and the Islanders who emerged victorious, advancing to the winner's bracket, which is set to play Wednesday evening. With the loss, the Sharks and MVP drop to the losers' bracket. The Sharks will play the Yellow Jackets at 5:30 p.m., while MVP battles MIB today in elimination games.

In the early game, the Warriors Club dominated Team MVP 61-34 behind a hustling, aggressive press. Senior Josiah Quintanilla was a force on both ends of the court, seemingly everywhere on the press and driving the lane to power the Warrior offense. Quintanilla dropped 18, while teammate EJ Cruz hit 15 to lift the Warriors to a dub. Team MVP got 10 points apiece from Kaine Santos and Elijah Garrido in the loss.

In the final game of the evening, the Islanders' Kirston Guzman delivered a brilliant second half to lift his team from a double-digit deficit to rally back and defeat the unbeaten Sharks.

Down by 34-30 with three minutes left on the clock, the Islanders’ Justin Lizama drove into the heart of the Shark defense to get his team within two. The Sharks struggled to find a groove on the other end of the court, resulting in a long board to the Islanders. On offense, Islanders Karl Vinca capitalized on a loose ball to tie up the game at 34 all.

Tied up and both teams scrambling for a win, it was Guzman who again came up big with 1:32 left on the clock, dropping the floater high over the Sharks’ twin towers to give his team a 36-34 lead.

Down, but not out, the Sharks attacked the rim and Ralph Macaldo was fouled on the putback. Unfortunately, as it had all game long, Macaldo only converted one-of-two from the stripe to make it a 36-35 game in the Islanders favor.

With only 29 seconds left on the clock, the Sharks were forced to foul. Guzman gave the Sharks an opening, converting 1-of-2 from the stripe to give his team the 37-35 edge.

However, the free throws were just enough for the Islanders to eke out the win as the Sharks failed to convert in the final 11 seconds despite four good looks at the basket.

Guzman led all scorers with 19 points, while Vinca and Guzman added 5 and 6, respectively. Jerfick Aunu led the Sharks with nine, while Geoff Gozum added six in the loss.

High-scorer Guzman admitted the Islanders got off to a slow start, even during the early days of the tournament. As a senior, he said, the responsibility fell on him to “kindle a fire” and get his team ready to play against a tough Sharks’ team.

Setting the example and bringing up the energy was crucial, but Guzman is looking towards the bigger picture.

“As a senior, I want to get to that next level game by game,” he said. A big goal for this tournament, he said, is for his team to work on chemistry.

“Most of us don’t really hang out with each other,” he said. “These types of games will help build our chemistry on and off the court.”

Sharks’ coach Tim Edillor said the tournament offers his team an opportunity to get reps up and work out the kinks after a long off season and an impending season in January.

Moving forward, he said, it's important his team learn from their mistakes and apply the lessons learned in future competitions.

“I want them to understand that all the little things matter – free throws, turnovers, execution, taking care of the ball,” he said. “We have to work on taking care of the basketball.”

Action continues today in the U18 division of the KFC Basketball Youth Circuit. The location, however, is still to be determined.