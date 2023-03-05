Islanders win to complete the 3-peat

The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders faced off against the Southern High School Dolphins to decide the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls high school soccer championship Friday night at the George Washington High School field. This was the third meeting between the teams on the season and while the Dolphins were the toughest test the Islanders have faced all season, they still weren't able to crack the code and the Islanders finished their perfect season with a 4-0 win in the championship match.

The Islanders have been dominant all season long, outscoring their opponents 105-1 on the way to the three-peat, letting their boys team know that they can match their feat and do it even better.

Cassandra Kido scored two goals on the night while Asako Belocora and Annie Jones chipped in a goal apiece to round out the scoring. While ISA MVP Jada Han didn't get on the score sheet, her presence was felt throughout the match and finishing her season with a championship was the icing on the cake for an outstanding high school career. She has some time now to decide if she wants to pursue playing in college. The rest of the league will be happy to see her go. That said, the Islanders will be returning with a number of starters next season and will be in search of the ever-elusive four-peat.