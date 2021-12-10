Every morning around 6:30 a.m., Danny Stern would park his car at the Hilton Resort and Spa and make his way to the pool for his daily routine. On his way to the pool, he would often come across fellow swimmer Lou Dizon, who, being an early riser and having to get to work, would exchange pleasantries and hurry to her job.

“He’ll say to me: ‘Going to work?’” Dizon said, recalling the start of a typical exchange between her and Stern.

“‘Yeah, I have to hurry. I have to rush,’” was Dizon’s usual reply.

“‘Just take the day off, never mind,’” she recalled, echoing Stern’s good-natured reply, while eulogizing her friend during a celebration of his life at the Hilton last Saturday.

Stern, after a long bout with Parkinson’s disease, died Nov. 19. He was 72. He is survived by his wife, Yan Stern, and a son.

Stern, who had been a commercial pilot on the east coast of the U.S., and a teacher in Florida, relocated to the Micronesian Islands in the late 1990s to pursue his career as an educator. After a year in Yap, he relocated to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, where he continued his career as an educator. On Saipan, Stern met his soon-to-be bride, and the two married in 1999. Around six years later, the couple relocated to Guam.

Stern was a member of the swimming group who exercised daily at the Hilton. Fred Horecky, a friend of Stern for the past five years, described him as the driving force that kept the 15-plus swimmers determined to stay in shape. Horecky said Stern was the glue that kept them all together.

“He was the mayor of our swim group,” Horecky said. “When somebody new came into the early morning group, Danny would always be welcoming.”

Among those who knew Stern, they loved and respected him. And whether it was in the pool or on the tennis court, another one of his favorite places, they instantly recognized his competitive spirit, most not knowing he was once an Olympic-level swimmer.

“He was a treat, very competitive,” said Frank Ishizaki, who often played doubles with Stern. “I could see that he had the strokes. May Danny rest in peace.”

Horecky recalled one of his first encounters with Stern, it was in the Hilton’s pool about five years ago. Horecky was in his lane, Stern was in his. The two would swim steady, relaxed strokes until they reached the other side. But after Stern warmed up and his limbs loosened as much as the disease would allow, he would leave Horecky in his wake.

“I remember, I’m looking at him and I’m kind of falling back in the dust as he’s zooming by,” Horecky recalled. “He still had the strength to swim a really competitive stroke.”

A life of opportunity and tragedy

Stern was born on Jan. 17, 1949, in Northern Israel. The Jewish homeland, born out of necessity after Adolph Hitler and the Nazi party slaughtered more than six million Jews in the Holocaust, wasn’t even four months old. Israel had become a safe haven for Jews all over the world, free from war, a place to rebuild their lives, start families, and live in peace. After World War II had ended on Sept. 2, 1945, Israel became a land or rebirth, a land of opportunity for millions of Jews.

Growing up in Kibbutz Shaar HaAmakim, Stern, like all young men, helped the community farm - tending to animals and harvesting crops. When his chores were done, he would leave for the water whenever possible. He loved swimming, and he was good.

In December 1970, at the Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand, Stern and three other Israeli swimmers - Yoav Yaakovi, Yohan Kende and Moshe Gertel - won the bronze medal in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay.

By 1972, Stern, Kende, Gertel and Avraham Melamed, another Israeli swimmer, had made their way to America and began competing on the West Liberty State College swim team in West Liberty, West Virginia.

Later that year, Stern earned a spot as an alternate on the Israeli Swim Team and, with it, an opportunity to attend, and possibly compete in, the 1972 Summer Games in Munich, Germany. What was a big deal for Stern, was even more important for the World - especially for Israel. The Munich Games marked the first time Germany had hosted the Olympics since the 1936 Games, which captured world headlines as Hitler’s reign of terror remained firmly entrenched.

On Aug. 26, six days after the Munich Games had opened, the unthinkable happened. On Sept. 5 and up until the early morning hours of Sept. 6, 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage and murdered by members of Black September, a Palestinian paramilitary group which opposed the Israeli state, using the world stage to send shockwaves throughout the world.

That day, and into the night, Stern lost friends. From that tragedy, up until the day he died, Stern never talked much about the Munich murders. He couldn’t. It was a painful memory he took to the grave.

“He had some very unfortunate things he had to deal with, but he did it with grace,” Horecky said.

“Every time I get in the water, I think about him,” Horecky added.

Instead of reflecting on his past, Stern chose to remain positive and make those around him better, and make them smile.

“He was trying to help me improve with my swimming,” said Tom Dent, one of several swimmers who spoke at Stern's memorial.

Dent, who has medical issues with his legs which often lead to painful cramps, would sometimes tell Stern about the pain he was experiencing.

“He said: ‘Next time when you swim, don’t use your legs,’” Dent remembered Stern jokingly telling him.

“He was really the life over here,” Dizon said.

“He was really such a wonderful spirit,” she added.

“He was an inspiration for all of us,” said Jan Rudolph, one of Stern’s tennis friends.