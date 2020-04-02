Before the coronavirus brought the island to a crashing halt, local tennis was enjoying a banner year. With a couple of players having gone through the system and earning NCAA Division I scholarships, and the Guam National Tennis Federation, for the first time in history, entering teams into Fed Cup and Junior Davis Cup, tennis was on the rise.

And with the Guam National Tennis Center opening to the public in January tennis was on the upswing.

Fast forward to today, college athletics is canceled, and the new multi-court GNTC is vacant. Besides a few of Guam’s faithful fanatics playing on a dozen or so private courts, coronavirus has won the round, game, set, and match.

With multiple international tournaments scheduled for the GNTC, Guam was ready to impress the world. For years, Guam National Tennis Federation President Torgun Smith had chatted up the facility to tennis bigwigs, but now they’ll have to wait until 2021 to get a look at Guam’s baby blues, the region's prettiest tennis courts.

“We’ve been talking about our tennis center for so long, and we’re finally scheduled to have it be a showcase for our international events, but not this year, not 2020," Smith said. “It’s disappointing, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s just a blip that we have to get through.

“We’ll be back.”

This weekend, GNTC was supposed to host the 48th annual Chamorro Open, but, until further notice, it is postponed.

In May, the North Pacific Regional Championships was scheduled for Guam, but that has been rescheduled to July.

The NPRC is a regional qualification tournament, with winners advancing to the Pacific Oceania Championships, in Fiji, in October.

“Hopefully, we’ll get them done,” Smith said.

While those events may still happen, others are canceled.

An International Grade 5 junior tournament, scheduled for May, has been axed. Even the World Tennis Tour stop, formerly known as the Guam Futures, is chopped.

“Everything on the ITF calendar has been canceled through June 8, as of now,” Smith said.

Smith added, "We are awaiting word on our Davis Cup match scheduled for June 8 in Turkmenistan, but we’re expecting it to be canceled. "

Since the GNTC is privately owned and measures could have been put in place to minimize exposer between its staff and members, they thought about keeping the facility open. But after a discussion with its board members, it closed.

“We read the mandate, and we talked about keeping it open and limiting the numbers of people, but we actually took guidance from the Lt. Gov. (Joshua Tenorio), and they said that it’s best to close it down,” Smith said. “It’s not that much of a sacrifice to try to help to limit interaction between our tennis members.

“It’s a frustrating inconvenience, but we all want to try to do our part.”